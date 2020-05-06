Everyone has been so starved for something, some kind of live sports, some kind of motorsports.I don’t really care how good or bad the thing is run. I think people are just going to be excited that there’s finally something.

We’re definitely going to put on a good show. That’s the thing. You go out there and you give it your all. We want to do it anyway, and this gives us an excuse to go out and have fun, talk shop, talk crap, probably take each other out a few times.

I think I asked you this two weeks ago. You probably had a super busy schedule of stuff like usual. I’m assuming things messed up because of your schedule as well?

I went from having about two and a half months that I was going to be on the road… My girl is starting school. Lyn-Z, my wife, won the world championship last year in skate, and that was pretty much it for her. She said, “Okay, we’re doing school.” Taking kind of the mom role and we were going to make the best that we could. But I had an awesome year of racing planned, with racing the US Rally championship full season for the first time in a while. Brandon Semenuk who is just a badass mountain biker world champion, Red Bull Rampage domination, he’s been doing the last probably six or seven years where he spent more time driving, rallying than he has… He’s still the world champion in mountain biking so he still puts obviously enough time there. We have such a fun team. John Buffum, team manager, who’s the winningest US rally driver of all time. Works hard but definitely plays hard still at probably 75 years old. I was looking forward to that. Then, one of my best friends from Maryland was the first offshore powerboat racer to win double world championships last year. We got picked up. I run half the rounds and he runs half the rounds for the Miss GEICO offshore powerboat team. So that is equally scary as it is exciting. I was planning on doing three rounds there. That was going to be my, I shouldn't say vacation time, but all of those offshore powerboat races are on the beach. So we’re going to get to go spend three weeks of this year on a beach while you’re either on a boat or hanging out with us! Then I’m actually building a track here in Maryland for rallycross and hopefully bringing back supermoto and go-karts. Should be a lot of fun. Still working through the political side of that. Been spending a lot of time now, especially online, with all that stuff, as opposed to actually in person which is kind of easier, I think. Anyway, I’ve been home and it’s been good. I’ve enjoyed the time.

Are a lot of the things you’re going to do at the moment rescheduled and it’s just going to be a crazy end of the year?

So, I was running three championships with Nitro Rallycross, the US Rally Championship, and the offshore powerboat championship. There’s one weekend in October that I have three events that I’m contracted to do that are all rescheduled on the same weekend! So, as someone that’s trying to get a sport back off the ground in rallycross, this has been a nightmare. I had the best year of racing lined up ever, so this has been a huge disappointment. But as a father and as a husband and someone that was really looking forward to spend more time as I got older with my kids, this has been the greatest blessing that I could have ever imagined. So there’s good and bad, I guess.