GNCC Racing to Resume Next Weekend

Now, the GNCC Racing and ATVMX schedules have been adjusted slightly, as the GNCC Racing Series will resume next weekend in Washington, Georgia, with the Bull Dog GNCC, which will mean the ATVMX event scheduled for the following week will be relocated to Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia, as well. Here is the full press release:

GNCC:

GNCC Racing will resume next weekend, May 16/17, at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, GA (same location as round 3). The event, appropriately named the Bull Dog GNCC, will be conducted in compliance with social distancing guidelines and best practices as recently issued by the Safe-to-Race Task Force. Details on specific event health protocols will be issued ASAP.

The dates and locations of the known rounds are as follows: