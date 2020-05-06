GNCC Racing to Resume Next Weekend
A month ago, the Race Leadership Team (consisting of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing) began work on a guide to holding races in an environment of social distancing. The goal is to show local government officials that motorcycle and ATV racing can indeed be held safely, and convince governments to allow racing to resume. This process is called Safe to Race.
More information on the Safe-To-Race Task Force
Now, the GNCC Racing and ATVMX schedules have been adjusted slightly, as the GNCC Racing Series will resume next weekend in Washington, Georgia, with the Bull Dog GNCC, which will mean the ATVMX event scheduled for the following week will be relocated to Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia, as well. Here is the full press release:
GNCC:
GNCC Racing will resume next weekend, May 16/17, at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, GA (same location as round 3). The event, appropriately named the Bull Dog GNCC, will be conducted in compliance with social distancing guidelines and best practices as recently issued by the Safe-to-Race Task Force. Details on specific event health protocols will be issued ASAP.
The dates and locations of the known rounds are as follows:
2020 GNCC Schedule
- GNCCBig Buck Sunday, February 23
- GNCCWild Boar Sunday, March 8
- GNCCThe General Sunday, March 15
- GNCCBull Dog GNCC Sunday, May 171:00 PM
- GNCCRound 5 - TBA Sunday, May 311:00 PM
- GNCCRound 6 - TBA Sunday, June 141:00 PM
- GNCCRound 7 - TBA Sunday, June 281:00 PM
- GNCCRound 8 - TBA Sunday, July 121:00 PM
- GNCCLoretta Lynn's - eMTB Only Saturday, August 15:00 PM
- GNCCMountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sunday, September 131:00 PM
- GNCCSnowshoe Sunday, September 271:00 PM
- GNCCMason-Dixon Sunday, October 111:00 PM
- GNCCIronman Sunday, October 251:00 PM
- GNCCRound 13 - TBA Sunday, November 81:00 PM
ATVMX:
As a result of the GNCC move to Georgia next weekend, the Ironman ATVMX set for May 23/24 will be relocated to Aonia Pass. Details on specific event health protocols will be issued ASAP.
The remaining schedule follows:
|May 23/24
|Aonia Pass, GA
|June 6/7
|Muddy Creek, TN
|June 20/21
|Walnut, IL
|July 11/12
|Unadilla, NY
|July 25/26
|RedBud, MI
|Aug. 15/16
|Loretta Lynn’s, TN
|Sept. 19/20
|Underground, TX
|Oct. 17/18
|SOB, SC