Sun May 17
GNCC Racing to Resume Next Weekend

May 6, 2020
A month ago, the Race Leadership Team (consisting of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports, and MX Sports Pro Racing) began work on a guide to holding races in an environment of social distancing. The goal is to show local government officials that motorcycle and ATV racing can indeed be held safely, and convince governments to allow racing to resume. This process is called Safe to Race.

More information on the Safe-To-Race Task Force

Now, the GNCC Racing and ATVMX schedules have been adjusted slightly, as the GNCC Racing Series will resume next weekend in Washington, Georgia, with the Bull Dog GNCC, which will mean the ATVMX event scheduled for the following week will be relocated to Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia, as well. Here is the full press release:

GNCC:

GNCC Racing will resume next weekend, May 16/17, at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, GA (same location as round 3). The event, appropriately named the Bull Dog GNCC, will be conducted in compliance with social distancing guidelines and best practices as recently issued by the Safe-to-Race Task Force. Details on specific event health protocols will be issued ASAP.

The dates and locations of the known rounds are as follows:

2020 GNCC Schedule

ATVMX:

As a result of the GNCC move to Georgia next weekend, the Ironman ATVMX set for May 23/24 will be relocated to Aonia Pass. Details on specific event health protocols will be issued ASAP.

The remaining schedule follows:

May 23/24Aonia Pass, GA
June 6/7Muddy Creek, TN
June 20/21Walnut, IL
July 11/12Unadilla, NY
July 25/26RedBud, MI
Aug. 15/16Loretta Lynn’s, TN
Sept. 19/20Underground, TX
Oct. 17/18SOB, SC

