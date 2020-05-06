MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The third and final round of qualifying took place over this past weekend, May 2 and 3, for the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship. A total of 4,253 Xbox® One and PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment system users attempted to claim their spot in the championship round over the course of three weekend qualifying sessions.

A total of 907 Xbox® One users competed on the RedBud National track, while 550 PlayStation® 4 users rode the Washougal National track this past weekend. Earning the overall fastest time in the A class through Xbox One qualifying at RedBud was FUHBOI666 with a 1:29.90 lap time, while YUNGBOINK recorded a 1:55.50 lap time on Washougal’s PlayStation 4 qualifying. The fastest B class riders were CHICKENPROD on Xbox One with a 1:35.18, and JUSTIN_BARNES164 with a 2:04.30 on PlayStation 4. The C class came in with a 1:38.10 best lap time from FAZESTANLEY2424 on Xbox One and SOCHI31MX with a 2:07.81 best lap time on PlayStation 4.