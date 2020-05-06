Final Qualifying Report: Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The third and final round of qualifying took place over this past weekend, May 2 and 3, for the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship. A total of 4,253 Xbox® One and PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment system users attempted to claim their spot in the championship round over the course of three weekend qualifying sessions.
A total of 907 Xbox® One users competed on the RedBud National track, while 550 PlayStation® 4 users rode the Washougal National track this past weekend. Earning the overall fastest time in the A class through Xbox One qualifying at RedBud was FUHBOI666 with a 1:29.90 lap time, while YUNGBOINK recorded a 1:55.50 lap time on Washougal’s PlayStation 4 qualifying. The fastest B class riders were CHICKENPROD on Xbox One with a 1:35.18, and JUSTIN_BARNES164 with a 2:04.30 on PlayStation 4. The C class came in with a 1:38.10 best lap time from FAZESTANLEY2424 on Xbox One and SOCHI31MX with a 2:07.81 best lap time on PlayStation 4.
The Online Championship will be played on Rainbow Studio’s MX vs ATV All Out video game and the Championship race will be held this weekend, May 9 and 10. Players who qualified on Xbox One will compete on Saturday, while players who qualified on PlayStation 4 will compete on Sunday. The final race for the Championship will take place on the legendary Loretta Lynn’s motocross track.
Prizes packages will be given to the top five finishers in each class, with prizes including the “Start Card” and “2 Lap Cards” that are official one-of-a-kind memorabilia used at the Loretta Lynn’s event. The FMF Drop, which is a 12-month subscription of T-shirts you can’t buy outside of the Drop. Sunoco Checkered Flags are the same as the ones used at events like Loretta’s and the Daytona 500. A one-of-a-kind Gold Pass to attend any/all of the 2020 AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Nationals with full access! View the full list of prize packages.
Three classes were offered for each competitor: Beginners (C class), Intermediates (B class) and Experts (A class). Signups for the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship went through our partners at MXO Sports, visit www.mxosports.com for more information on online championships.
For more information on the AMA Amateur National, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.
