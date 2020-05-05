Background: Jimmy was a very big deal as an amateur and nowadays he would have a big contract and multi-year deal, but back then he was a privateer Honda rider for a year and then got the DGY Yamaha ride for a couple of years. He slowly got better each year on the team and then got a factory Suzuki ride where a lot of careers go to die but not Jimmy’s. He just had to go to Europe first! By the way, this was a very slow bike back then!

Matthes Tie-In: My first ever team I worked for as a mechanic (PJ1 Yamaha) we had Button on the team and I was always nervous around him because he was a big deal. He had come back from Europe and looking to get back on the factory bike train (which he did) so to have Button around meant that MC, Phil Lawrence, and those types of guys would come by the pit and that was weird also for me, a kid from Canada. Anyways, I got Jimmy and a couple of other people from that PJ1 team and did a podcast a few years ago.

Weirdest Thing About This Card: Well for one this is just one of two Button cards and it’s not like Jimmy was a huge star of the sport at this point…I guess Hi Flyers were fans of Button! Also, his other card is one of the few that have background in it. Also, he’s wearing Answer gear but has Sinisalo gloves on which is weird because I get that someone wouldn’t like Answer gloves but no one seemed to like those Sinisalo gloves back then either! Anyways, as you’ll read below, Jimmy’s memory of this photo is pretty good.

I asked Jimmy about this card: “So, this photo was taken at the Phoenix SX if I remember correctly. The reason I think this is because I'm using prototype Pro Taper bars. These were not yet available to the public and at the time I think it was just us [Yamaha] and Suzuki using them. The year is 1991, and by this point in the year the bike was getting a little better. Notice the cone pipe in the photo. The ‘91 YZ125 was slow, and I mean really slow, but Steve Butler [Emig’s mechanic at the time] and Bob Oliver at Yamaha had worked on this thing and got it running. We were still no match for the Splitfire PC Hondas but by the end of SX our bikes were okay. Emig’s bike was a rocket ship, as it was a full works bike and we just had some bits that were easy to make. I want to say that year I had a couple of heat race wins and a few podiums in SX, but I don’t remember much about it, other than the fact that we did well enough that the following year in ‘92 Yamaha made us more or less the factory 125 effort. Then we had really good bikes and I won a few. But, it was the successes we had in ‘91 on this bike that got us there. One last thing, the helmet I had on was the lightest helmet I ever wore. They were hand made all carbon fiber helmets from Japan, that felt like you were wearing a hat. They were completely illegal, and Shoei had gotten Snell stickers so they would pass tech. Funny thinking about that now and how things just happened back then. Definitely simpler times!!"