That’s pretty good. I just want to ask about how this supercross season has gone for you. It was a tough slog. By the way, you had this illness at the beginning of the year. Have you thought about the symptoms and what that might have been? I remember you said you had breathing problems around Anaheim.

I know. I’ve been waiting to get tested. Everyone wants me to go get tested but I’m going to wait until everyone that has it isn’t getting testing. I’ll let you guys know. I’m definitely going to get tested and see. I think I had some of those symptoms, so we’ll see. So far I think it’s been pretty good. I feel like I’ve had a lot of challenges that I’ve had to overcome this year. Last year seemed to just click and seemed like there was really no problems until MetLife I was a little sick, but it wasn’t that big a deal. So I get it. Everyone says the second year is a lot harder, and it was. Like you said, I think starting off sick was really tough as far as just getting the ball rolling. It took a little bit. It sucks, but I think about it every day. That crash in Dallas… I still feel like I’m in it. Anything can happen. There’s a lot of racing left. I’m not going to give up until it’s over. But I feel like Dallas was the one that really hurt the heart more than the body because it’s easy to look back, but at that point I was 11 points down in the series. If I would have just stayed in fourth place I would have gone into the main event, tied for first for that third Triple Crown. If I would have made the pass on Justin like I was trying, I would have went into the last main event with a point to spare. That would have turned—anything can happen in the last main event. That’s racing. But like I said, that would have put me right in the mix. Since then, I had went to Tampa, got a second, a third… Tampa was before Dallas, but anyway I was right in the mix. So I feel like it would be a totally different story where we’re sitting right now. Like I said, anything’s possible and I feel like I tried my heart out to stay in the fight with those two thirds at Atlanta and Daytona. It is cool though to look back and know I busted my balls and left it all out there and fought through some serious pain and some sickness and never gave up. Like I said, overall I’d love to be closer to the lead and have some more wins, but you got to do what you got to do sometimes and just deal with the cards you’re dealt.

Does it light the fire a little bit more when it doesn’t come easy? If you had had another season where everything just rolled your way—let’s say you aren’t sick, you win early, some big dudes that you got to battle get hurt, and it just starts rolling your way. That would have been easy. Does it light the fire a little bit that you’ve really had to battle for it this year?

Yeah, it definitely makes me appreciate those good days when you’re just clicking. Obviously I’d love to not have had to deal with that. I’m not going to lie. I would have loved to have had some more wins and not had to deal with some adversity, but that’s part of it. Like I said, I think that’s why I try to always give it my all. Shit happens and it’s how you rebound and may the best guy win.