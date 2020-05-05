Husqvarna Releases FMF Exhaust Systems For TE, TX, and TC Machines

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the availability of FMF exhaust systems—a line-up of high-performance silencers and expansion chambers for two-stroke off-road and motocross models.

Available as part of the extensive range of Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories, FMF exhaust systems provide improved performance and durability, together with a true factory look.

Enjoying a close working relationship across the globe with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teams, the California-based manufacturer uses top-level competition to test and further develop high-quality aftermarket exhaust systems that help offroad enthusiasts get the most out of every riding experience. FMF Racing is synonymous with dirt bike racing success.

FMF Fatty and FMF Factory Fatty Expansion Chambers

The FMF Fatty and FMF Factory Fatty Expansion Chambers deliver broader, smoother power and are made from high quality, extra strong and durable steel. Improving traction and offering better throttle response, the FMF Fatty is finished with a durable, nickel-plated surface, while the FMF Factory Fatty features an untreated outer surface for a pure factory look.