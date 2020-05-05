Racing with Social Distancing: Safe to Race Toolkit Now Available

Coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon. But racing needs to resume. A month ago, the Race Leadership Team (consisting of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing) began work on a guide to holding races in an environment of social distancing. The goal is to show local government officials that motorcycle and ATV racing can indeed be held safely, and convince governments to allow racing to resume. This process is called Safe to Race. Here is the latest press release:

The Safe-to-Race Task Force has completed its assignment. Below is the link to the Race Resumption Plan and Best Practices Toolkit for Motocross and Off-Road.It was the mission of the Task Force to develop best practices for our industry that focused on the health and safety of riders, fans and staff in a post-COVID-19 society. These protocols are now available to event organizers of all motorsports disciplines to assist them as they develop plans with their local officials to reopen their racetracks in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Resumption Plan and Best Practices Toolkit: Motocross & Off-Road (pdf).

Addendum B: Best Practices: Motocross & Off-Road (modifiable word document).

In the meantime, is it necessary to announce the following changes to the subject series schedules:

AMA Amateur Motocross:

The schedule for the Super-Regional format (previously announced ‘Plan C’) commencing the weekend of June 6/7 through July 4/5 remains under construction. MX Sports is finalizing dates with eligible organizers and will announce the schedule this week.

Pro Motocross:

The Pro Motocross schedule remains under revision pending confirmation of state re-opening guidelines. The opening round is tentatively set for July 4 with the series concluding on October 3. We hope to announce final dates and locations by May 15.

GNCC:

GNCC Racing will tentatively resume May 16/17 at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, GA (same location as round 3) and then on May 30/31 at a location in South Carolina. Authorities are currently reviewing the Safe-to-Race Toolkit. A final answer will be announced by the end of the week.