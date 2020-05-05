Now nearly two months into this shutdown of racing—and nearly everything else—patience is wearing thin. The Race Leadership Team, which consists of the organizers of Pro Motocross, GNCC, Loretta Lynn's MX, and ATVMX, has been keeping the industry updated on race dates since March, but there's a next step: how can they get racetracks and series open again? Jason Weigandt talks to two principals in this movement, Tim Cotter and Roy Janson, from our sister company MX Sports.

The Race Leadership Team has created a Safe to Race Toolkit, designed to show best practices for tracks and series to operate with social distancing. The hope is that this can spur local government agencies to allow racing to resume. Right now, a little hope goes a long way.

