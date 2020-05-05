You summed it up really well at one point during this thing where you said that, as a racer, your job is to focus on your own success. You get to make yourself better and you see your own results and gain from that, whereas most jobs you’re helping someone else. You’re helping the boss make more money or you’re helping the company make more money. Here, you are in control of your own destiny.

For sure. I have a chance to make a name for myself and hopefully one day create a legacy. If you’re working for someone else you could be the manager at Hy-Vee grocery stores, which are massive here. You could dominate that Hy-Vee for 25, 30 years!

Yeah, but they’re not inviting you to do interviews with the media about that! A couple questions from fans. A bunch of people asking about 450s. I know you’ve been dying to race 450s for a while, I feel now. Are you still there? Do you have any kind of roadmap of how this might go?

Yeah. I’d love to be a 450 guy. That’s the premier level of our sport. That’s where you can really make a name for yourself. I was really on track to go [up to that class]. I would have gone up in 2019, that probably would have been my year, but I broke the back. Obviously things change. There’s a time and a place when you will get that opportunity, especially if you’re winning and performing. Unfortunately when I broke my back, that really affected my trajectory for the 450 class. So I’m back obviously in the 250 class and I have to kind of reprove myself to get a ride. I think the Honda team is booked through 2023. So that’s also a little bit of something too, we’ll see what happens here in the future. I am doing all my own stuff now [no agent]. So these are things that I think about on the daily. We’ll see what happens.

You’re still in the 250s, but if you had a magic wand you would choose to race the 450 class at this point. Is that what you’re saying?

Yeah, definitely. But you look at it, too. A lot of these 450 teams have guys in multi-year contracts. So you’ve got a guy like me who wants to go, but if I go 450, you want to be on a good bike and you want to be able to have a good deal and have a good gig because you’re [racing] double the rounds and there’s a lot more going on. It’s a tough line that you walk. You stay down in 250 and do less rounds, and you can probably make more money and the teams have more budget to have more guys on the team. So 450 everyone is pretty booked up. [Jason] Anderson is booked. Kawi is booked. Yamaha is booked. So you have to go to these guys and knock on the doors, but some of them are in multi-year deals.

People have short memories. Kind of out of nowhere you podiumed at Daytona on the big bike a couple years ago, right?

Yup.