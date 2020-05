Welcome to 35 years ago and a round-up of all the racing championships that fit into the window of what would have been our May 4, 1985, Wake-Up Call of results from around the world, including the two-moto format of 250cc AMA Supercross that year!

Old-school results from a 1985 issue of Cycle News.

1985 points standings

AMA/Miller High Life Supercross Championship

Round Nine (of 11)

May 4, 1985 - Texas Stadium in Irving, TX

250 Class