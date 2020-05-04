Villopoto, Stanton, Bradshaw, Pastrana, Glover, Windham and More Racing May 12

Moto Fite Klub is alive! Ten legends of the sport have decided to put their own event together to raise spirts and raise money for charity. It takes place next week, with a free bench-racing trash talk session at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST Monday night, May 11, and then racing on May 12 on 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST. The racing is a pay-per-view deal at $19.99 via FiteTV.

This is real racing on a motocross track on full-sized bikes. It's not a pit bike race. Pastrana is even busting out his Suzuki RM-Zilla 500! We're told the riders are following social distancing guidelines, so that means no mechanics and everyone has to drive to the undisclosed location where the race will be held. That'll just add to the stories!

The rider list is: Ryan Villopoto, Mike Alessi, Damon Bradshaw, Broc Glover, Jeff Stanton, Travis Pastrana, Ryan Sipes, Jake Weimer, Ivan Tedesco and Kevin Windham. They will be racing each other. That's nuts.

New York, NY—FITE announced today its newest iteration to the streaming combat sports platform, Moto Fite Klub. The event will take place at an undisclosed location on Tuesday, May 12, at 5:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. PST exclusively on FITE Pay Per View. Moto Fite Klub, will feature the world’s biggest names in motocross and Supercross motorcycle racing, including Ryan Villopoto, Mike Alessi, Damon Bradshaw, Broc Glover, Jeff Stanton, Travis Pastrana, Ryan Sipes, Jake Weimer, Ivan Tedesco and Kevin Windham.

The first of its kind, Moto Fite Klub will feature match racing to determine the baddest dude in the world during this trying time and while the racing will be unparalleled, the charitable component will be equally as strong.

Moto Fite Klub will partner with a number of charities, including the good folks at Road to Recovery, Goggles for Docs, and many more. Whatever we can do to fight the good fight, we will do.

“We want to use this event as an opportunity to entertain sports fans and give back to some amazing charities,” said nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto. “This is an eclectic group of individuals that want to make the most of this time and provide for others, so I encourage you to purchase this event for a number of reasons.”

The live May 12 PPV event will be preceded on Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EST with the Moto Fite Klub Rider Roundtable discussion with all of the riders discussing the history of the sport and what fans can expect when they reignite decades old rivalries on the track. This Roundtable event will be available for free on FITE.

