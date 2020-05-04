At the last 2020 Grand Prix that was run at Valkenswaard in The Netherlands, you scored 5-4 finishes for fifth overall. Even though the coronavirus sent everyone home immediately thereafter, did knowing where you were at amongst the competition provide you with some peace of mind?

Yeah, exactly. I mean I missed a lot of time off the bike before the racing and it was not ideal conditions. In qualifying I got docked up to about 15th position because my bike failed the noise test and a few little things took me back. The starts there are really important and I managed to come through pretty solidly. I just had two consistent races and no real mistakes. I was pretty happy with that. Normally with a long season with 20 races, if you can be consistent with a five and a four and keep building, that’s a good performance.

What have you been doing to burn time off the clock during this clampdown?

I’m at my parents’ house which has quite a lot of land, so I’ve been doing a lot of things outside and have been doing some things that you wouldn’t necessarily do normally, such as working in the garden with my mom and dad and brothers and walking the dogs. When I was in Belgium, I didn’t get to see my dogs so much. I’ve just been doing small things around the house just to kill some time. I’m not really a guy who sits and watches Netflix or plays PlayStation. One thing that is cool is that I bought a new Smart Bike Trainer and I’ve been able to do some indoor cycling and do some races on there. Honestly, it has been so fun and I’ve spent hours inside on that thing. I get my adrenaline going on there. I’ve got one and my brother has got one and we race each other. That’s what I’ve tried to do, really. I’ve just tried to fill the time with things I enjoy doing.

Have you been in close contact and communication with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team you compete for?

Definitely. I’m still in contact with the team and although we’re in a different country, we talk a lot. The team guys just need to stay safe. The support is always there from the team and Yamaha, so I’m thankful to have such a good group around me. Yeah, it’s the same for everybody in this situation, I think. We just have to stay positive. What can we do?

One thing that has frustrated a number of racers I have spoken with during the past few weeks is that there is no real race date or start date to shoot for and prepare for. Thoughts?

Yeah, definitely. Normally, we have a real structure and that’s why it’s been tricky. If you’re following a strict program, some days you don’t really feel like doing intense training, but you know you have to do it. Now, I feel like when I’m training, I could do this every day for the rest of my life. I wouldn’t get tired of it. I’m making sure that I’m getting good training in, but it’s not going to feel heavy for me because it could be five months of this before we get back on a bike. It’s difficult to know what to actually do. I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can.