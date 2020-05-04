GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin missed all of the 2019 AMA Supercross and Motocross races while recovering from a back injury suffered in the summer of 2018. After a second surgery in December 2018, Martin put in the hours in rehab, hours in the gym, hours on the bike (and even hours at a local shop somewhere in between with a real job) to finally get back to riding and preparing to return to racing in 2020. He finished third at the Tampa Supercross in February, his first AMA Supercross race since May 2018, but afterwards said he wanted more.

Unfortunately, less than a month later he—and the entire 250SX East Region—was only able to race the first few rounds of 2020 before the coronavirus shut down the country and put a pause on the entire championship.

With the pause in racing, the Minnesota native headed for home, located close to his family’s Spring Creek MX Park in Millville. We caught up to the soon-to-be 27-year-old to talk about getting back into racing before the shutdown, riding with the vet class at his family’s track, and more.

Stay tuned for part two of this long interview with J-Mart, coming soon.

Racer X: Where do you hang out these days? Not Colorado, not California. Good old days back home.

Jeremy Martin: Yeah. I decided to come home for a bit. We were supposed to go racing a lot earlier, now it’s just getting bumped further back and back. So I’m being a little selfish with my time right now and just enjoying being home.

Did I see you actually logging some laps at Spring Creek?

Yeah. I did a couple laps last weekend at Spring Creek. My dad had an open ride day. It was very, very fun. The track got pretty rough.