Racerhead #18

Turns out that my dad, who was friends with then-Suzuki team manager Mark Blackwell, had invited Team Suzuki to come out to High Point Raceway early and get a little riding in, as team riders Smith, Danny Laporte, and Kent Howerton were all traveling together with their mechanics in a caravan of box vans. Dad told me I could come out and watch after school, but I needed to find my own ride—I was too young to drive. Fortunately, my slightly older buddy Scott Sepkovic was also a huge Marty Smith fan, and I called him and told him he could go with me, but he had to drive!

By the time we showed up out at the track, the guys were unfortunately done riding, but LaPorte and Smith and a couple of mechanics (Pat Alexander and I think Greg Arnette) were hitting golf balls in the grass of the pit area. Scott and I wandered over and just watched, and the guys were kind enough to talk to us two random teenaged motocross fans. At one point I got up the courage to congratulate Marty on getting the front cover of the new Motocross Action. His eyes lit up. “I did? Are you serious?” He asked if I had it with me, but I didn’t—it was at home on my desk! I was bummed to tell him that, but I said I could bring it to the race that weekend. That wouldn’t do—Marty wanted to see it right away. He said he was staying in Morgantown, out by some lake at a golf club, and asked if I lived far from there. Turns out Lakeview Resort in Cheat Lake was about two miles from my house! Marty said, “Great, I’m in room 214, maybe you could bring it by in a couple hours?” Scott and I were stunned, and we immediately took off back to the house.

Two hours later, Marty Smith answered the door of his hotel room in Cheat Lake, grabbed the magazine with him on the cover, and sat down on his bed and started thumbing through, just as excited as I was when I first got any motocross magazine in my hands. Scott and I just stood there and watched the biggest motocross star on the planet—yes, even bigger in our minds than Roger De Coster or his rival Hannah or anyone else to that point—reading about the Daytona Supercross and his comeback ride. Pretty soon we were talking, bench-racing, and hanging out with Marty for a good half-hour. And when it was time for him to go meet the rest of the team for dinner, he opened up a gear bag and gave us each a pair of his new Oakley goggles and some stickers. He then asked if he could keep the magazine. How could I say no?

That’s my favorite Marty Smith memory, the first time I really ever got to meet him, and it was to give him my Motocross Action magazine with him on the cover. Godspeed, Marty, and thanks for taking time for all of us. And Godspeed to Nancy Smith as well. I suppose there is some comfort in knowing that these childhood sweethearts went out of this world together.

Steve Matthes did this podcast with Smith back in 2009, that he redid the intro too and let us post earlier this week. Listen to it below: