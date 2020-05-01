Racer X Films: ClubMX Training Before the Shutdown, Part 2

In late February, Jason Weigandt ventured to ClubMX in South Carolina to watch the Hill brothers, Justin Brayton, Joey Crown, Cade Clason, and of course "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti log some motos in the mud. In April, Weigandt finally found time to edit the footage and put this video together. This is part 2. It's a fun look into what riding and training looked like before social distancing became a thing!

If you missed part one, check it out below: