Ellenton, Fla.,—Round seven of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on February 15 was aptly named This Race Saves Lives as the event was dedicated to the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and kicked off an online auction that was set to run through the season finale in Salt Lake City, originally scheduled for this weekend.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac earned his 30th premier class main event win while also grabbing the points lead from Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen. The race also served as the opening round of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class and Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath, GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin and defending champion Chase Sexton came out swinging, all earning their first podium finish of the season. Additionally, JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s Broc Tickle and GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin both made their highly anticipated return to racing.

Supercross teams and athletes supported the cause by donning special St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital logos and patient-inspired artwork on their race bikes and gear, all of which was donated to the online auction where proceeds go directly to the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®