Monster Energy Supercross, St. Jude Online Auction Closes on May 4 at 10 a.m.
Ellenton, Fla.,—Round seven of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on February 15 was aptly named This Race Saves Lives as the event was dedicated to the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and kicked off an online auction that was set to run through the season finale in Salt Lake City, originally scheduled for this weekend.
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac earned his 30th premier class main event win while also grabbing the points lead from Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen. The race also served as the opening round of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class and Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath, GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin and defending champion Chase Sexton came out swinging, all earning their first podium finish of the season. Additionally, JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s Broc Tickle and GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin both made their highly anticipated return to racing.
Supercross teams and athletes supported the cause by donning special St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital logos and patient-inspired artwork on their race bikes and gear, all of which was donated to the online auction where proceeds go directly to the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®
To families dealing with COVID-19 nothing is more pressing, but the same can be said for families facing childhood cancer. The Supercross community is doing everything possible to help support the health and wellness of the community while keeping its commitment to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.® During these uncertain times, one thing will not change: Families will never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all families should worry about is helping their child live.
The Supercross This Race Saves Lives St. Jude online auction contains race-worn gear from Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson, Broc Tickle, Adam Cianciarulo and Chase Sexton, plus custom bike plastics from Blake Baggett, Aaron Plessinger, Zach Osborne, Jeremy Martin, Garrett Marchbanks and others.
Bigger ticket items available throughout the weekend include a custom-built Ricky Carmichael Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S., a Ryan Dungey 2016 Official Championship Replica ring, a Penrite Honda CRF50 race team replica bike, plus an Alpinestars All Star custom gear set and a one-of-a-kind StaCyc 12 E Drive bike sporting custom “Believe” patient-inspired artwork.
For a complete listing of all items, Supercross fans and St. Jude supporters can visit the online auction site at stjude.org/supercrossauction or SupercrossLIVE.com/StJude throughout the weekend to bid on their favorite pieces donated by their favorite athletes and teams. Bidding closes on Monday, May 4 at 10 a.m. EDT.