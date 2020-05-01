MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—MX Sports is honored to announce Monster Energy as the title sponsor of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross event. The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is set to take place August 3 – August 8 at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“Monster Energy was founded around motocross and the brand is permanently woven into the fabric of our sport,” said Tim Cotter MX Sports Event Director. “We are extremely excited to have them as our title sponsor. Their commitment to the sport is going to be amazing with many upgrades to the events and more exposure for our athletes.”

The relationship will include various enhancements not only at the National Championship, but also along the way at the Area Qualifiers and Regional Championships. The National Championship trophy will be getting a makeover, which will be sure to become the centerpiece of everyone’s trophy display.

The Loretta Lynn’s race, which was founded in 1982 at the home of country music icon Loretta Lynn, will celebrate 39 years of racing in 2020. The Ranch holds a special place on the resumes’ of nearly every professional motocross rider. As the most prestigious amateur motocross race in the world, Loretta Lynn’s serves as the last step in the graduation of young athletes to the professional ranks of AMA Motocross and Supercross.

"Monster Energy is all about motocross. Whether be the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, MXGP World Championship or our team of world class racers, Monster Energy passionately supports the sport. It's who we are,” said Eric Johnson. “For nearly three decades MX Sports has managed and maintained the planet's biggest, most influential and prestigious amateur motocross event, and for 2020 and beyond, we are pleased to announce that we will join MX Sports in presenting The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. An annual motocross gathering of racers of all levels and from all corners of the motocross world, legendary champions such as Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto and current AMA 450MX Champion Eli Tomac all raced at the Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Tennessee in their quest to be professional racers and all of us at Monster Energy can't wait to see what comes next."