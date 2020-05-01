Honda Powersports Dealers Offer Home Delivery of Powersports Products

TORRANCE, Calif.—In light of personal travel restrictions, social distancing recommendations and heightened concern with the COVID-19 outbreak, American Honda and its dealer network have implemented temporary measures regarding remote delivery of Honda Powersports products.

To facilitate purchases of Honda Powersports products by customers who aren't able or prefer not to enter a dealership, American Honda is temporarily suspending its requirements for delivery of new units at the dealership. Instead, customers will be able to complete the entire purchase process without leaving their home or business.

A number of conditions are in place to ensure that a first-rate purchase experience is maintained, that federal, state and local vehicle and dealer regulations are followed, and that dealers' sales and service agreements are respected.

"This is an unprecedented time for everyone, and we're pleased to work closely with our dealer network in order to adopt this temporary home-delivery option for our customers," said Chuck Boderman, Motorcycle Division Vice President at American Honda. "The pandemic has caused significant disruptions for everyone, but hopefully this temporary policy will streamline the purchase process for some customers."

Depending on state or local regulations, dealers may or may not be offering home delivery, so interested customers should contact their local dealer to confirm, and for additional details on Honda's home-delivery policy.