Jason Weigandt chats with the former 450SX race winner and factory Honda rider in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast. Seely finds himself in a unique position compared to his old racing peers: while they're pulling their hair out trying to stay fit and focused during this coronavirus break, Seely is well past that pressure, having retired after the 2019 season. Now he's working on his YouTube channel with bike builds, including a recent move to purchase a KTM after spending most of his racing career on Hondas.

