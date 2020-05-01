10 Things to Watch: 2020 Racer X Rider Draft, Round 3 and 4

Since the 2020 (virtual) NFL draft kicked off last weekend, to massive ratings because the world is starved for sports, we here at Racer X thought it would be a fun exercise to put on our team manager hats and have a draft for the best possible team for success in the sport. The goal is to pick a team of riders that will find success over the next five years in both the 250 and 450 classes of supercross and motocross in the U.S. Those are the rules and every rider in the world is eligible. It’s that simple.

This task isn’t easy. You want to grab some riders that are young because you’re thinking five years out, but you also want guys that can win right now, and you want riders to have success in both classes.

I declared myself commissioner of the league and literally set draft order at random. We’re ready to go! We will run five rounds of this draft and we’ll post each one separately, and then of course wrap up the whole thing with the complete teams at the end. Let us know in the comments below who’s got the best team!

[P.S. THIS IS HYPOTHETICAL AND MEANT TO BE FUN. So just chill out everyone, okay?]

If you missed our picks in the first round, second round, or third round make sure to check them out before reading this post.

Round 3

13th Overall Pick: Jason Weigandt

Snake Draft! I’m back up with a sizzling pick to kick off round three.

I’ve got AC and Zach Osborne already. You bastards wanna take all the future 250 stars off the table? That’s fine. Send your kids on up to race the big class soon, and they’ll learn all about man strength versus boy strength.

With the 13th Overall Pick in the 2020 Racer X Draft, Jason Weigandt selects…Justin Brayton, Honda, North Carolina!

[Not Iowa.]

Yeah you guys think you’re all slick using charts and analysis with your scouting. Well, I’ve scored a perfect 10 by ignoring every piece of the standard career blueprint. “We” are just hitting our prime. By the time five years is up, “we” will be even faster and winning races at the highest level while also being eligible for the 40-plus class. Seems unlikely I know, but it’s also unlikely to come from not even winning races locally to factory rides, podiums and a legendary race win at Daytona, as well as complete domination in international events and the respect and admiration of every rider on the circuit. Ask them in secret and every rider will tell you they would love to follow JB’s career wind down plan. Well, he’s gonna ride it out on my team. I expect several more supercross wins. Plus with JB and Zach we’ll have every old guy (the customers who have the money) cruising through our pits to show respect for the blue collar worth ethic. And if it doesn’t work out, I at least have two all-time bench racers to hang out with. Steve, can I borrow your SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts hot tub?