Welcome to Behind the Bars, where our staff gets together with racers and discusses some of the more memorable moments of racing history, or their careers. There will be stories, laughs, and bench racing to pass the time as we continue this racing hiatus.

This week's episode of Behind the Bars will go live at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Thursday, April 30. This episode features the 2009 Big Buck GNCC ATV race. Chris Borich and Adam McGill are the guests, with Johnny Gallagher and Jared Bolton hosting. Chris and Adam are actually the first return guests for more bench racing with our new format.