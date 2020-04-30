Pro Motocross to Start July 4, Run Through October 3
The following is today's competition bulletin from MX Sports and GNCC Racing:
As the state-by-state recovery plans continue to unfold, it is clear that a uniform back-to-business strategy is unlikely. Some states, like Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, are hopeful and optimistic about their ability to reopen businesses in a safe and responsible manner, while other states, such as New York and California, are closed to the idea of allowing any group gatherings for the foreseeable future.
This divergence in recovery approaches mandates significant changes in previously announced race schedules, as series managers attempt to reopen venues for competition, while implementing safe social distancing practices.
The Safe-to-Race Task Force is nearing completion of its assignment. The mission of the Task Force was to develop best practices for the operation of a post-COVID19 motorsports event that complies with state and federal guidelines for safe social distancing, while maintaining the integrity of the sport. These protocols will be shared with event organizers of all motorsports disciplines to assist them as they develop plans with their local officials to reopen their racetracks.
To streamline the workload the Task Force created several committees: Operations, Competition, Information Technology (IT), Medical and Government Relations. The committees will be presenting their reports this Friday and the final Safe-to-Race Tool Kit will be issued on Monday. Over 43 professionals in the motorsports, medical and technical fields participated in the Task Force, bringing an unprecedented wealth of knowledge and expertise to this unique challenge. The Race Leadership Team is confident that the health and safety protocols recommended by this group will greatly expedite the safe return to racing.
In the meantime, is it necessary to announce the following changes to the subject series schedules:
AMA Amateur Motocross:
The remainder of the Area Qualifiers are cancelled and the series will resume under a Super-Regional format (previously announced ‘Plan C’) commencing the weekend of June 6/7 through July 4/5. The format will consist of three different regionals (Amateur, Youth and Vet) in each of the eight regions. MX Sports is currently working with organizers to develop a schedule to accommodate this plan and will announce the dates and locations next week.
Pro Motocross:
The Pro Motocross schedule is currently under revision. The opening round is postponed to July 4th and the series will run through October 3rd, with dates and locations to be announced as soon as possible. Currently the number of rounds remains at 11.
GNCC:
GNCC Racing representatives are working closely with local officials and landowners in the states of Georgia and South Carolina. These states are actively developing reopening guidelines and are welcoming responsible group gatherings. Although it remains tentative, it is the plan of GNCC Racing to resume competition on May 16/17 at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, GA (same location as round 3) and then on May 30/31 at a location in South Carolina. Social distancing guidelines and best practices for the series are currently under development and will be announced soon.
The dates and locations of the known rounds are as follows:
2020 GNCC Schedule
- GNCCBig Buck Sunday, February 23
- GNCCWild Boar Sunday, March 8
- GNCCThe General Sunday, March 15
- GNCCRound 4 - TBA Sunday, May 171:00 PM
- GNCCThe John Penton Saturday, May 301:00 PM
- GNCCRound 6 - TBA Sunday, June 141:00 PM
- GNCCRound 7 - TBA Sunday, June 281:00 PM
- GNCCRound 8 - TBA Sunday, July 121:00 PM
- GNCCLoretta Lynn's - eMTB Only Saturday, August 15:00 PM
- GNCCMountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve Saturday, September 121:00 PM
- GNCCSnowshoe Sunday, September 271:00 PM
- GNCCMason-Dixon Saturday, October 101:00 PM
- GNCCIronman Saturday, October 241:00 PM
- GNCCRound 13 - TBA Sunday, November 81:00 PM
ATVMX:
The Pro-only round of the series previously set for August 28th in conjunction with the Ironman motorcycle national has been canceled as a result of the change of the Pro Motocross schedule. The event will not be rescheduled.
The remaining schedule follows:
|May 23/24
|Ironman, IN
|June 6/7
|Muddy Creek, TN
|June 20/21
|Walnut, IL
|July 11/12
|Unadilla, NY
|July 25/26
|RedBud, MI
|Aug. 15/16
|Loretta Lynn’s, TN
|Aug. 28
|Pro Only - Ironman, IN
|Sept. 19/20
|Underground, TX
|Oct. 17/18
|SOB, SC
About the Race Leadership Team
The RLT consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing. The RLT will reconvene next Monday to review race schedules, making adjustments as needed, and will work with event organizers to reschedule events when possible.
The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) cough into your elbow; 4) if you are sick, stay home; 5) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 6) don’t panic.
The health, safety and welfare of our riders and their families remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.
Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.