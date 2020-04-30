Pro Circuit Introduces 2020 YZ450F Camshafts

CORONA, CA—Two thousand twenty YZ450F riders can always expect the best performance parts from Pro Circuit and the new camshafts for your Yamaha will not disappoint. The new camshafts provide superior performance upgrades over stock (HP/torque) by optimizing the lobe profile for increased lift and duration. The new YZ450F camshafts are a must-have upgrade for any serious racer wanting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

