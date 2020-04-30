Ah yeah, that whole COVID-19 thing has put a hold on everything as of right now and although a very tentative plan is to get going May 31, the plans for which races will be 250SX East and 250SX West are up in the air.

Regardless, Clark has some perspective on it all. He collected some very impressive results as a rider without factory parts and he admitted that by the end of his time as a racer, the whole burden of running his own team and business and trying to compete simply wore him out.

“I took a long break from when I retired or quit, whatever you want to call it, back in 2012,” he said. “Then I want to say it was 2016 we started back up with Slaton Racing and I helped that program to bring Cole Thompson down [from Canada]. Sort of ended up with a little bit more responsibility than what I was trying to do at first. But when you get your name tied to something you really want to see it not only succeed, but just not alienate people and just be a good presence. I tried to be as active as I could. I could see that long-term that wasn’t really the place that I wanted to hang my hat. So I just figured I might as well do it again and started up the race team the following season with Chris Elliott. Chris handles the management side as far as a lot of the sponsorship type of things, the marketing, the social media, and I pretty much focus on the riders, the bike development, and that sort of thing. So it’s been really, really good with him in that we both have our strong suits that complement one another.

“I think it’s a really good foundation that we’re building off of and we’re both in it for the right reasons. We picked people up along the way that sort of fit in our ideals, I guess, and see the long-term, and also just the benefit of being involved in a program like ours that isn’t a factory team. You have a lot of room to grow. You have the chance to be a really big part of it.”