What are your goals for 2020?

My mindset is always on winning. Getting ready to go from amateur to pro in the future has opened my eyes to how different the two worlds can be and how much harder I’m going have work in order to achieve my goals. I want to go into each race with confidence that I have put in everything I absolutely can to be ready for the day. As far as specific goals, I want to go to Loretta’s this year and dominate.

Once racing gets back going, my plans are to go to the Loretta Qualifiers [however the schedule ends up playing out]. That would put me at the Ranch in August/July week. After that, I’m wanting to go pro and go to WW [Ranch Motocross Park] for sure. That would be a hometown race for me since I’m from Florida. I also want to go to RedBud. It’s such an iconic race.

I would like to take some time and thank my sponsors and those who have been behind me during my racing career. Rock River Yamaha, Bell Helmets, THOR, Alpinestars, 100%, Monster Army, MTF, my dad and family, and Jake Butler.

Main Image: Christian Munoz