After printing out multiple pages of turn-by-turn directions (there was no navigation back then), I waved goodbye to my parents, hopped in my poop-colored truck with bald tires, and set off for my ex-girlfriend’s house.

Yes, ex-girlfriend. She had moved to Southern California about six months prior. Since my budget was smaller than a privateer’s pickup truck, I’d planned on staying at her place while I was in the area. I hadn’t gotten permission from her, we weren’t exactly on good terms, and we hadn’t even spoken in months. She never picked up her phone when I called and hadn’t returned a single message, and believe me, I’d left plenty. But I figured if she didn’t want me to show up she would have let me know, and I mistook her silence as a green light. I told you, I had the judgement of an 18-year-old at the time! Still do, actually.

Against all odds I made it to Altadena and parked at the curb in front of her house. I’d gotten the address from her friend, which is totally not creepy, and knocked on the door. Her roommate informed me she wasn’t there so I went to Jack in the Box, got some food, and tried to call her a few times from a payphone at a nearby low-rent country club. No luck, so of course I decided to try to kill some time by going into their underground cave of a bar and casually ordering a drink. My frosted tips and I didn’t pass the visual test for legal drinking age, and a lack of any form of identification that could prove my age didn’t help. I still remember how polite that bartender was to me, despite the fact that I was clearly underage and attempting to get away with something that could have landed him in serious trouble.

Worn out and just wanting to get some rest, I headed back to the ex’s house. She wasn’t back yet so I took a blast of the 100-proof peppermint schnapps (even my taste in liquor was bad) I had stashed and settled in for a nap in the truck, assuming my ex would joyously awake me and invite me in whenever she came back home and saw me snoozing in my beat up truck like a four-wheeled hobo. I was awakened a few hours later, but not by her. It was a pair of Altadena cops (thanks for nothing, Kristina!) who’d been asked to come see what the creepy guy in the creepy truck was doing asleep on the curb in a nice neighborhood. They kindly cuffed me and searched my truck, somehow missing the Schnapps, as they opted to pay most of their attention to my dad’s expensive looking camera cases.

I explained the situation, and one of them even happened to be a moto fan and asked me what I thought of Jeremy McGrath. The ordeal came to an abrupt end when the duo got a call and had to go tend to something more important. “Go find somewhere else to sleep,” one of them hurriedly said as he removed the cuffs and jumped back in his patrol car. Somewhere else turned out to be the parking lot of a church, where I slept, bothered only by the cramped confines of my little Ranger, for the rest of the night.