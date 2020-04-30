Well let’s rewind a little bit and talk about the injury. What exactly happened? You didn’t even crash.

It was funky and I’m still baffled by it. We were in St. Louis, second race of the year, and I was starting to figure out the bike a little bit and feel more comfortable. I was ready to start picking it up a lot more. I was in the heat race, sitting ninth behind Jimmy [Decotis] and there was like a minute-and-a-half left. I think [Justin] Bogle was behind me in tenth, but he was like ten seconds back. All I really needed to do was cruise it in and head straight to the main. I came out of a corner, tripled on, off, then just blipped it a little too much to triple after that. I overshot the triple, the rhythm section triple. It wasn’t that far. I overshot it for sure, but I didn’t expect to break my ankle. As soon as I landed I felt like a little snap feeling. I thought it was a boot strap coming undone, like some pressure released a little bit. But I did that tiny double after, and as soon as I landed I was like, “Oh boy, okay, that was my ankle.” I was really just mad. It didn’t really hurt, maybe because of adrenaline. I was mad because I have this awesome ride with this great team and I was really ready to start hammering down and putting in some good results. Then that happened.

I don’t know how it broke. It didn’t twist or anything like that, and I don’t remember standing in a weird way. It was just kind of a freak thing. It was a pylon fracture on the tibia. It was only the tibia, so I guess that’s good, but it’s like the worst break you can have. The tibia broke in three pieces, and one piece actually went up. You know how the bones are hollow? Well one piece actually went up in there and the doctor had to actually pull it back out and put two plates and twelve screws. From there it’s been rehab. Six or eight weeks of non-load bearing so I was on a knee scooter everywhere. It wasn’t fun at all [Laughs]. After that I could walk with a boot, and I ended up taking it off sooner than I should have. But I was feeling really good and I was being careful, and at ten-and-a-half weeks I went in early for my twelve-week follow up. I told him I was walking around without the boot and feeling good, and he told me he was going to let me start riding! I was surprised, but it was like, “Okay, cool!” So I started doing corner tracks and starts. I wasn’t supposed to be able to start riding until May, so I’m ahead of schedule. It’s wild, I’m super pumped.