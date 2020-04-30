Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. But there’s still a chance to watch racing. But there's much more out there. Here's some stuff to get a racing fix this weekend.

Pro Motocross Watch PartY

2016 Southwick National Second Motos

First, everyone loves watching races from the sand of Southwick. Second, this particular year offers up some very good racing, with a classic Roczen versus Tomac duel in the 450MX class, and Cooper Webb battling Jeremy Martin and more in the 250MX class.

On the Pro Motocross Facebook page at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST, watch the second motos from the 2016 Southwick National.