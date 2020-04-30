Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. But there’s still a chance to watch racing. But there's much more out there. Here's some stuff to get a racing fix this weekend.
Pro Motocross Watch PartY
2016 Southwick National Second Motos
First, everyone loves watching races from the sand of Southwick. Second, this particular year offers up some very good racing, with a classic Roczen versus Tomac duel in the 450MX class, and Cooper Webb battling Jeremy Martin and more in the 250MX class.
On the Pro Motocross Facebook page at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST, watch the second motos from the 2016 Southwick National.
BEHIND THE BARS—atv GNCC
Behind the Bars, Episode 7: 2009 Big Buck GNCC ATVs
In the Behind the Bars series, our staff plays old races and gets the riders that were in them to comment as they watch. This is like director's commentary on your favorite movie.
This week's episode of Behind the Bars will go live at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST on Thursday, April 30. This episode features the 2009 Big Buck GNCC ATV race. Chris Borich and Adam McGill are the guests, with Johnny Gallagher and Jared Bolton hosting. Chris and Adam were actually the first return guests.
Check it out below, on Thursday, April 30, starting at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST:
2020 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross
Check out all the racing action from the event from each gate drop, as all 34 races from this year’s event have been uploaded to the RacerTV YouTube account. View the results from each class of the 2020 RCSX.
2020 RCSX Highlights
Watch the recap from the 11th annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) at Daytona International Speedway:
2020 Daytona Vintage Supercross Highlights
Also, check out the highlights from the second annual Daytona Vintage Supercross at Daytona International Speedway: