2020 Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship Week Two Qualifying Report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The second round of qualifying took place over this past weekend, April 25 and 26, for the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s MX vs. ATV Online Championship. A total of 1,597 Xbox® One and PlayStation® 4 computer entertainment system users attempted to claim their spot in the championship round, scheduled for the second weekend in May.

A total of 973 Xbox® One users competed on the RedBud National track, while 624 PlayStation® 4 users rode the Washougal National track this past weekend. On Saturday, the fastest lap recorded on the RedBud National track in the A class was 1:31.93 by rider XSTIK, while PANICREV77 scored the best lap in the B division with 1:36.90, and II WOVENLYNX II came through with a 1:40.24 in the C class. During Sunday’s qualifying, it was MOTOPATROL scoring the best lap time on the Washougal National track with a 1:58.94. In the B class, it was TURTLE_MAN_117 earning the best lap time with a 2:06.02, and WEJONESY500 took the C class with a 2:10.26 lap time.

The Online Championship is being played on Rainbow Studio’s MX vs ATV All Out video game and the final weekend of qualifying will take place this coming weekend, May 2 and 3, with the Championship being held on May 9 and 10. Players competing on Xbox One will compete to qualify each Saturday during the championship, while players competing on PlayStation 4 will compete to qualify each Sunday. Saturday’s qualifying races will take place on the RedBud MX track, while Sunday’s races will be held on the Washougal Motocross Park track. The final race for the Championship will take place on the legendary Loretta Lynn’s motocross track.