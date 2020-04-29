Redux: Marty Smith Gallery

Redux Marty Smith Gallery

April 29, 2020 3:35pm

We are deeply saddened by the news that Marty Smith and his wife Nancy passed away Monday night in a dune buggy accident in the California desert. Smith, who hailed from San Diego, was one of the all-time greats of motocross and for many, he was the first superstar of American motocross.

Today, we remember both Marty and his wife Nancy with these photos. Here are some of our favorite photos from Dick Miller of the former Honda factory rider.

