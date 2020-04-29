The 2009 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season was remembered for a lot of things, including one of the most tense final rounds in history. A rivalry between James Stewart and Chad Reed had reached a boiling point during the season culminating in a finale where some desperate measures needed to be taken.

Today we break down the events leading into the 2009 Las Vegas Supercross and maybe the most dramatic moment of the season. In a series where racing is usually done inside of a stadium, the irony was that the final Reed/Stewart shot from Las Vegas Supercross that year happened outside of the stadium, and another rider continuing his rise by stealing a win.

Footage courtesy of Feld Entertainment.