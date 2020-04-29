OTOR Issue 198

The fourth issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #198

MXGP: The Memory Makers: 23 unforgettable Grand Prix moments, sights or athletes from the better part of almost 250 events this century: wins, records, debuts, bust-ups, threats, spats and more!

’79 & Silverstone: among a turbulent year for Grand Prix racing the characters & skill of Roberts and Sheene produced a show for the ages with the British round at Silverstone. Special words & photos.

Keeping the head game: Kawasaki WorldSBK star Alex Lowes talks about the importance of psychology, similarities in performance to golf and the mentality needed to try & dethrone a powerful teammate. Norton’s newest revival; Roland Brown charts the remarkable story of the British marque with a haphazard past and uncanny ability to keep surviving. Where next for the famous name?

