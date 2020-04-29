Straight Rhythm, it’s 45-second runs. You don’t need to train like a madman for it. Have you ever thought about doing a more standard race at some point? Get that itch at all?

No, I don’t. The Straight Rhythm thing, it’s such a fun event and like you said, you don’t need to train. It was just shy of four months from my shoulder surgery, that Straight Rhythm was. So, the time worked out where literally I got back on the bike. I could start training for three weeks and then race. It was tricky. My shoulder’s still not a hundred percent. So back then it was like, alright. I’m just going to have to ride at 80 percent and try not to crash because my shoulder can’t take it.

So, you’re not showing up anywhere else and racing?

No. I helped announce some of the stadium races this year, on the floor. So, if you were at Anaheim 1 or San Diego or St. Louis I helped with the announcing or whatever in the stadium. I thought maybe showing up at Anaheim 1 I would be like, “Man, I made the wrong decision.” When I got there, I was like, this feels so good to show up at the track and not be stressed out. I can say hi to everybody, do whatever I want. Then being on the floor and seeing the track, I was like, that jump looks fun, but sending it through that rhythm section does not look fun at all. So, I think that kind of gave me confidence in my decision to step away from racing. I love riding. I absolutely love it. I rode yesterday. I’m riding today. I’m trying to map out next week for my riding schedule. I love to go out and ride, whether it’s in the hills or spinning some laps on a track or whatever. It’s fun, but when it becomes a job it’s like any other job. There’s days where you do not want to show up and don’t want to put out. It’s hard. But like I said, I love riding and I love being on the bike.

You documented your retirement situation pretty well, but a lot of it started with you had to jump this huge jump that everyone was trying to jump in Tampa. It was scary. You crashed. You got hurt. So, if you go back to racing, now you’re signing up for those risks again.

Yeah. It’s an interesting thing once I kind of stepped away to really digest that and think about it. The Tampa crash definitely I would say was the start of my decision to retire. I was second in points at the time. There was no turning away from racing at that point. I was fully committed. Every time I would watch the footage when we got back to the truck, it’s how do I be faster? How can I be faster? How can I win tonight? How do I make up points on [Jason] Anderson? While we were battling it out for that championship. Once that happened, it made me take a step back and look at everything at a different perspective. It kind of scared me, in a sense, because if the bike had hit me a little higher it could have gotten my spinal cord. So that tripped me out. To add to your point also, the rhythm sections are so big now. I actually talked about this in San Diego with [Ricky] Carmichael and a couple other guys where I was like, the bikes are so fast now stock. This 450 that I just got is so fast stock. All of them are. Every single manufacturer, Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki. They’ve all so fast out of the box that they need to make the tracks bigger. We shouldn't be able to quad. If you’re going three and then going four in a rhythm section, you’re coming into such a tight, little transition with so much speed and so much force, and the suspension has to be so stiff and your timing has to be so on, that it’s not right. A triple needs to be the biggest jump on the track in a rhythm section. Obviously, we’re in a new age right now. Motocross is more of a jock sport than anything nowadays with the training and strict regimens that we’re all on. The bikes are so fast. The last thing that needs to change and hasn’t yet is the tracks. They’ve gotten better, but they need to get bigger. Some of the rhythm sections are bigger. Making the tracks bigger sounds more dangerous, but I think in the end we’d see less injuries and more safer racing.

How closely do you follow racing now? Are you texting your buddies to get all the inside scoop?

Not very into it.