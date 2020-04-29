Not much going on in the sport these days to “observe” but hopefully this plan to go racing end of May works out and we’ll be back watching some real racing shortly. However, this COVID-19 thing hasn’t been all bad, it’s allowed a lot of us in the industry some time to breathe, work on some new projects and maybe take a fresh look at the sport. Here at Racer X, we’re lucky that we have Davey Coombs around the office to run any old school question we may have by him.

Myself, I’ve been perusing the old Cycle News Archives and loving it. It’s absolutely the best five bucks you could spend in a year. I’ve followed this sport closely my entire life, but there are still things that I learn every time I dive in there. So, so many things I’m amazed about from reading the old race reports, In the Wind, and so on.

Here are some random “Observations” from random Cycle News in the ‘80s and ‘90s featuring things I didn’t know, just realized, forgot about and learned again, or just blew me away. Here we go!

Okay, many remember that Micky Dymond won two 125 national titles on a Honda, was the hottest property at the end of 1987 and signed a big two-year deal with Yamaha right? Dymond had a few good rides on the white team, suffered some injuries, never really got going and was released after two years. From there what Cycle News tells me is that Dymond was supposed to race privateer Kawasakis (still wearing Answer gear) in 1990 but he never raced in supercross that year. So yeah, maybe he got hurt but I could not find anything about Mick. He does show up in some West Coast Mickey Thompson Ultracross races, though, which is random. Ultracross is part of the Mickey Thompson Stadium Off-Road Grand Prix, which puts truck and buggy races on inside stadiums, kind of like supercross. They also have a 250 class for dirt bikes, but it’s obviously not nearly as big for the industry as supercross. Well, just three years after being the hottest thing in the sport, Dymond is racing Ultracross and seemingly chasing some money races here and there. Never knew that!