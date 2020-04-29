Jeremy Martin To Join Us On Racer X Instagram Live Video May 1 at 1 p.m. EST

GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin, a two-time 250 Class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Champion, will join Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video on Friday, May 1, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST. Martin will answer questions posed from Weigandt and interact with fans watching for about 30 minutes. Weigandt will also ask Martin about the 2016 Southwick National, which will be replayed on the Pro Motocross Facebook page on Saturday, May 2, at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST.

You can watch the interview on the Racer X Instagram account live as it happens, or you can watch the archive on Instagram, which will remain in place for 24 hours.

If you have questions for Martin, submit them to the Racer X Instagram story.