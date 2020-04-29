Honda, AMA Mourn Passing of Marty Smith

Just 17, Smith was given the lofty mission of campaigning the RC125 (the factory version of the then-new CR125M Elsinore) in the AMA 125cc Motocross National Championship's inaugural season. He dominated the four-round series, winning the first two races and finishing runner-up in the final two. Smith won the crown, with fellow Honda riders Bruce McDougal, Chuck Bower and Mikey Boone taking second through fourth in the final standings. Despite his travel schedule, Marty also managed to graduate from high school that same year.

Smith successfully defended his crown in 1975, topping all but one of the seven races and finishing third in the other, ultimately compiling a record 543-point margin on the series runner-up. He was also one of the first Americans to beat the Europeans, winning that year's FIM 125cc USGP, held at Mid-Ohio in Lexington, Ohio, as well as the 500cc Trans AMA race in Nebraska.

The following season saw Smith continue in the AMA series while also traveling overseas for selected Grand Prix rounds in the FIM Motocross 125cc World Championship. Although he lost the AMA 125cc crown to Bob Hannah (finishing second), he again won the USGP in Ohio and finished fourth overall in that series. And in 1977, Smith further demonstrated his versatility by winning the AMA 500cc National Championship.

A serious injury early the next year derailed Smith's '78 season, and he switched to Suzuki for a three-year run before additional injuries prompted his premature retirement at age 24. In the years since, much of Smith's time was devoted to teaching students through his Marty Smith Motocross Clinic.

American Honda had only been established for 15 years at the time of Smith's hiring. Stylish on and off the bike, Marty's clean-cut image and prototypical SoCal surfer looks were a perfect fit.