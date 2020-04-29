Today, Ricky Carmichael is seen weekly on NBCSN television analyzing the sport's top riders, but he rarely reflects too deeply on his own career, which spanned from 1997 to 2007 and led to the "Greatest of All Time" status. Jason Weigandt digs in with RC in this podcast, getting some thoughts on the current pause in racing due to COVID-19, but also the atmosphere, mentality, and approach of racing that defined his era. "The tension in those days, it was so thick you could cut it with a knife," Carmichael says of his days spent battling James Stewart and Chad Reed.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.