Anyone up for Bradshaw, Stanton, Pastrana, Glover, RV, KW, Etc. Legends Race?

So we spotted these words from Travis Pastrana today on social media:

"Jeff Stanton and Damon Bradshaw called me this weekend. They were throwing around an idea of doing a head to head bracket race with some legends in the sport. Said Broc Glover was willing to throw a leg back over a bike to join them under the conditions of me being there with my 500cc Zilla and if there was money to be made, some would go to charity of the riders choosing. I thought it was a joke but sounded awesome.. Shortly after, I get called out again by @ryanvillopoto so I called out Kevin Windham and by dinner last night we had a round table zoom call discussing this as an actual possibility.. the inner kid in me is bouncing off the walls. We don’t have a location and we dont have the details but as soon as we can legally get this small group of us together in one place after the quarantine, it will be happening. Details will be on the Instagram @motofiteklub"