Through the years, there have been many TV commercials that have captivated our attention as motorcycle enthusiasts. Whether it’s simply an ad for the supercross championship or a commercial that includes dirt bikes as part of their stunts, we’ve seen a lot of interesting commercials dating as far back to the early 1970s.
Take a look at our list of memorable or iconic motocross-related TV commercials below and maybe take yourself back to what life was like when these commercials aired.
1973 – Miller High Life Beer
"Now comes Miller time. The flag is dropped, the race is a memory and you're coasting into the best tasting beer you can find--Miller High Life, America's quality beer since 1855..."
2001 – 1-800-COLLECT Jeremy McGrath
"I-800-COLLECT presents Ava Sav-A-Lot... and Jeremy McGrath!
Ava: "Hey champ, need to make a call?"
Jeremy "Yes, but I don't have any change—no pockets."
2002 – Kawasaki Power Wheels
"Dirt bike power! Speed-racing, out-pacing, high-bouncing, hill-trouncing, mud-slashing, dirt-trashing, grass-raking, grin-making, racing-est... power wheels ever!"
1977 – Honda Malcolm Smith
Reverend Smith: "A Honda? This is a joyous occasion."
2008 – Honda Mini Bikes
"I want one!"
2012 – RAM Trucks Carey Hart
"A trailblazer is not afraid of the unknown... He pioneers the way for others to follow. Always searching for unmarked territory, on the ground or slightly above... "
1978 – Honda Going Strong
Camp counselor: "Hey fellas, today we've got a new activity for you!"
Camper 1: "What's it today, butterfly nets?"
Camper 2: "Hey, Hondas!"
1993 – Camel Supercross
"Buy in advance and save, with all kids just eight bucks, that's right, eight dollars! This Saturday night and Sunday afternoon—the Silverdome!"
2016 – Yamalube Bad Wolves
"So when 'Trouble' comes knocking, the Yamalube advantage answers."
2008 – Alpinestars Roger De Coster
"I am Roger De Coster and racing is my life."
1972 – On Any Sunday Trailer
"Bruce Brown has created a film about motorcycles and the men who ride them that packs so much variety and visual excitement into every frame that it leaves you breathless..."
2019 – Attorney Dean Boyd
"Car wreck? Call attorney Dean Boyd. Hit by an 18-wheeler? Call attorney Dean Boyd. Motorcycle wreck? Call attorney Dean Boyd."
1998 – Motocross Madness
"It's crazy! Are they insane? No, it's Motocross Madness!"
1975 – Evel Knievel Toy
"What a jump! Evel is riding the amazing SkyCycle—that gyro-power sends him at top speed over 100 feet, loop-de-loop!"
1976 – Derry Daring Trick Cycle
"Girl of today, Derry Daring is her name, she's carefree and lovely and performing is her name... Doing a wheelie up in the air, she's over the top with the wind in her hair!"
2010 – Metal Mulisha Toys
"That was so sick you looked like Deegan!"
2013 – Snickers ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ Motocross
"Outta my way, you goose!"
2011 – Rickie Fowler: Good at Motocross, Great at Golf
“Rickie Fowler. Good at motocross. Great at golf."
2015 – Bryan Wilson, The Texas Law Hawk
"Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk! Talons of justice! Due process? Do wheelies!"
2010 – “Get Dirty” Yamaha Dirtbikes
"It's an amazing feeling... (switch to Japanese) when you leave mother earth... (switch to Spanish) to feel the wind in your face... (back to English) to travel to places not many have seen..."
2010 – James Stewart Yamaha YZ450F
"So forward-thinking, everything else seems backwards."
2010 – Jacksons Food Stores Dirt Bike
"Sir Isaac Newton once said, 'What goes up must come down.' But nobody said it would be this fun."
2013 – Kawasaki KX 450F: Ride Like a Champion
"Everything to defend, even more to lose.”
2011 – Pro MX Rider Ashley Fiolek: Red Bull Commercial
"Welcome to my world. The world of Red Bull."
1973 – Rare AMF Harley-Davidson Dirt Bikes
"In the tradition of the world's most famous motorcycles, Harley-Davidson, two more expressions of engineering excellence designed for the man who won't settle for less: the Harley-Davidson SX-175 and SX-250 on- and off-road machines. Take your choice—the SX-175, the SX-250—for the rider who demands the best—the Harley-Davidson man... See the Yellow Pages for your AMF Harley-Davidson dealer."
1979 – Yamaha Motorcycle Racing
At Yamaha we don't just have a little test track behind the factory. We also test our engineering ideas wherever they race motorcycles, from Carlsbad to Watkins Glen, from Daytona to Le Mans..."
1973 – Classic Kawasaki Motorcycle
"Kawasaki lets the good times roll, Kawasaki lets the good times roll, get aboard, get away and you're going to say, 'Let the good times roll!'"
1998 – Emig-O’s
J-Bone: "You better fuel up with a nutritious breakfast with oats and bran."
Jeff Emig: "Oats and bran? I didn't think there was such a thing!"
1976 – Evel Knievel Bikes
"You can see that they are built solid, flashy and hip, and the bikes come with these safety tips that bear my name, Evel Knievel."
2016 – Mountain Dew: Drone Hunting Now Exists
"Drone hunting now exists."