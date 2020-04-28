Through the years, there have been many TV commercials that have captivated our attention as motorcycle enthusiasts. Whether it’s simply an ad for the supercross championship or a commercial that includes dirt bikes as part of their stunts, we’ve seen a lot of interesting commercials dating as far back to the early 1970s.

Take a look at our list of memorable or iconic motocross-related TV commercials below and maybe take yourself back to what life was like when these commercials aired.

1973 – Miller High Life Beer

"Now comes Miller time. The flag is dropped, the race is a memory and you're coasting into the best tasting beer you can find--Miller High Life, America's quality beer since 1855..."