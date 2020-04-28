Kurt Nicoll Announces Champion MX Vet Training

Murrieta, California​—Four-time vice FIM Motocross World Champion Kurt Nicoll announced he will be offering motocross training for vet riders, an all-new addition to his Champion MX California Vacation program. Nicoll will be offering one-on-one training at Southern California tracks for riders over 35 years old, from novice- to expert-level abilities.

“After many, many requests I am now offering one-on-one coaching specifically aimed at vet motocross riders that are serious about their riding and racing,” said Nicoll. “You are never too old to improve your techniques and learn to ride better and faster. I am offering three-hour coaching sessions at any of the local So Cal tracks for anyone over 35 and younger than 95.

“It is important to mention that we will be observing the current social distancing guidelines and follow the rules laid down by each track,” Nicoll added. “Send me an email at kurt@championmx.com​ or contact me via direct message in Instagram @championmx and we will schedule a time and place to take your riding to the next level.”

Following his pro career in the FIM Motocross World Championships, Nicoll has continued his impressive career on two wheels, racing to national championships in everything from AMA Supermoto to AMA EnduroCross. The Murrieta, California resident is a dominant figure in the Glen Helen World Vet Motocross, where he has earned four World Championships, and at the Vet Motocross des Nations at Farleigh Castle where he has claimed five titles.

At 55 years old, Nicoll is still racing motocross every chance he gets, and is eager to share his insight on technique, training and how to improve your speed on the motocross track. For information on Champion MX training sessions, contact Kurt Nicoll at ​kurt@championmx.com or call 951.795.2411.