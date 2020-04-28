FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to the all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up.

We lost a motocross icon and someone that I knew pretty well also. Marty Smith and his wife Nancy are gone now and in his honor, here’s our podcast we did back in 2009 about his championship years at Honda, racing the GP’s and AMA motocross in the same year, going to Suzuki, him and I hanging out, and more.

Listen to the file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main Image: Courtesy of Dick Miller Archives