FactoryONE Sherco Part Ways With Steward Baylor

FactoryONE Sherco announced this morning that they have parted ways with Steward Baylor and announced the team would not be available for comment. Baylor, a longtime competitor aboard KTM (he said he’d been competing on KTMs for 22 years!), and his brother Grant, signed with the team in mid-December 2019. Steward competed with the team in the first three events of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, recording finishes of fourth, 21st, and second overall, respectively. In what was now his last race with the team, Baylor earned the first GNCC podium for FactoryONE Sherco. He led most of the race and seemed set for victory until Kailub Russell stole the lead with two turns to go.

Through the first three rounds of the 2020 GNCC series, he sits seventh in the overall standings with 43 points.

The press release only mentions a termination with Steward Baylor. His brother Grant remains on board.