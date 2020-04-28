That’s a big deal.

Yeah. It was a good weekend. When I see that race, I had a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes. I was getting sick. I was getting Epstein-Barr [Virus]. My kids were just born, three or four months before that. Not to make any excuses, but when I see that race, that was the first time in a race situation that I realized, I’m really ill. I remember James had me on the ropes. With two [laps] to go I slipped up and he pulled away. Normally with ten minutes to go, that was when I really shined, when we were going back and forth. I just got to that ten minutes to go and I was completely gassed. That’s when it set in. I knew the underlying stuff, this is for real. I’m in bad shape right here. I had basically surrendered the race. Then he fell down in that right-hander. I was like, holy crap! I can’t believe this. So, it wasn’t that enjoyable to me, that race, because of the issues. A lot of it was my fault. I was going to save it for my book, the book that I haven’t written and probably won’t write! [Laughs] The reason I got sick is when my kids were born, we were fortunate enough to have nannies and all that stuff, but I would get up with them night. Doing two times a night feeding, sometimes three, even though I had a nanny. So, as I was doing that, I would still get up then the next morning and continue my workout. They were born in March and at the time I was going to race through the US Open [in October]. I’m like, okay, I can get away with not getting that much sleep for a few months. Well, I just dug myself a hole. So I was maintaining the workload and doing everything that I ever had did with 60 percent less sleep and it just got me. That race was just hard. I was on the struggle bus. I was sucking. He had me on the ropes. It’s fun to watch, but I look back and I had much more fun time watching than I did racing that one!

Davey Coombs wanted me to ask you about passing Stewart in those sand whoops. He said that was the most amazing thing he ever saw you do on a motocross track, which is saying a lot with 100 wins. Do you remember making the move in the sand whoops? Obviously both you and James are pretty good in sand whoops.

Yeah, we both grew up in sand. I do remember that. I’m most mad at myself… I passed him. I worked my tail off to get by him, and that guy isn’t easy to pass. He’s just so fast and he’s really good defensively. He knows what he’s doing. Then I almost crashed or went over the berm a couple turns later and just kind of gave it away. I was so mad at myself. Totally remember that pass. I knew that I had to go to the outside and get a good run up so I could scrub that tabletop afterwards. You know what was so cool about ’06 and ’07 with James and I racing together? I just feel like there’s a mutual respect between the two of us. We were able to race clean. We were able to race hard. But it was good, fun racing. That respect level was so high. It was fun to be a part of.