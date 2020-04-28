I only hope it lasts. Even if or when we pull out of this deal, it’s not going to snap right back into place. It could be a long time before it does, or it might never happen. That’s the time when we need the most understanding. Things will not be perfect but they’re better than not being a thing at all. That’s the part we must remember not to forget.

So that’s the way it’s going to be in our little racing world. Schedules are going to change and races are going to be weird. I believe the promoters of all racing series around the world are working as hard as they possibly can to put together bastardized plans to get the races going again. I talked to Tim Cotter, of MX Sports, this morning, and he told me he pretty much ends every day exhausted after hours of calls with local county commissioners, racetracks, and more. He’s far from the only one, as I’m sure the staff that is left at Feld Entertainment is going nuts trying to make this all happen, as is anyone else in this situation.

Could there be more change? Are things going to be perfect? They’re not. All I hope is that if and when this all returns, we just remain happy that it happened, and hold off on the nit-picking until later, when we forget about all this. Because inevitably, we will. We always do. And that will actually be the best time of all. We can get back to complaining about the small stuff when the big stuff is finally done. That time can’t come soon enough, but we’re far from there yet.