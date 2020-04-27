Today, we look back to see exactly what our Wake-Up Call standings from around the world would look like if this were 1991. Back then there were over-lapping AMA SX/MX championships, three different classes in the FIM World Motocross Championships were running, MotoGP was still just 500cc road racing, and the NMA World Mini Grand Prix in Las Vegas offered a glimpse of tomorrow’s heroes…
Old-school results from a 1991 issue of Cycle News.
1991 points standings
AMA/Camel 250 Supercross Series
After 12 of 18 rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Jean Michel Bayle
|HON
|France
|277/7 wins
|2
|Mike Kiedrowski
|KAW
|Canyon Country, CA
|198
|3
|Jeff Stanton
|HON
|Sherwood, MI
|195/3 wins
|4
|Damon Bradshaw
|YAM
|Charlotte, NC
|191/2 wins
|5
|Jeff Ward
|KAW
|Mission Viejo, CA
|179
|6
|Jeff Matiasevich
|KAW
|La Habra Heights, CA
|146
|7
|Guy Cooper
|SUZ
|Stillwater, OK
|146
|8
|Mike Fisher
|KTM
|Santee, CA
|128
|9
|Mike LaRocco
|SUZ
|LaPorte, IN
|122
|10
|Denny Stephenson
|SUZ
|Omaha, NE
|104
AMA/Camel 125cc East Region Supercross Series
After eight of 11 rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Brian Swink
|HON
|Fenton, MI
|174/4 wins
|2
|Jeromy Buehl
|HON
|London, OH
|157/3 wins
|3
|Tallon Vohland
|SUZ
|Citrus Heights, CA
|137/1 win
|4
|Doug Henry
|YAM
|Torrington, CT
|132
|5
|Barry Carsten
|SUZ
|Bayville, NJ
|108
|6
|Mike Brown
|HON
|Gray, TN
|107
|7
|Ryan Hughes
|KAW
|Escondido, CA
|99
|8
|Grayson Goodman
|SUZ
|Plano, TX
|9
|Cliff Palmer
|SUZ
|Del City, OK
|66
|10
|Eric McClear
|YAM
|Romeo, MI
|62
AMA/Camel 125cc West Region Supercross Series
After seven of 10 rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Jeremy McGrath
|HON
|Sun City, CA
|142/4 wins*
|2
|Steve Lamson
|HON
|Orangevale, CA
|93
|3
|Jeff Emig
|YAM
|Kansas City, MO
|86/1 win
|4
|Mike Craig
|KAW
|El Cajon, CA
|80
|5
|Jimmy Gaddis
|SUZ
|Phoenix, AZ
|75
|6
|Tyson Vohland
|KAW
|Sacramento, CA
|67
|7
|Phil Lawrence
|KAW
|Cherry Valley, CA
|62
|8
|Ray Crumb
|KAW
|Vacaville, CA
|51
|9
|Lance Smail
|SUZ
|Kent, WA
|37
|10
|Chad Pederson
|YAM
|Fort Dodge, IA
|37
(In the other two rounds that were combined East/West the winners were East division riders Brian Swink and Tallon Vohland)
AMA 250cc AMA National Motocross Championship Series
After two of seven rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Jean Michel Bayle
|HON
|France
|69
|2
|John Dowd
|HON
|Chicopee, MA
|56/1 win
|3
|Jeff Stanton
|HON
|Sherwood, MI
|47/1 win
|4
|Larry Brooks
|KAW
|S. Pasadena, CA
|44
|5
|Damon Bradshaw
|YAM
|Charlotte, NC
|38
|6
|Rodney Smith
|SUZ
|Antioch, CA
|34
|7
|Jeff Ward
|KAW
|Mission Viejo, CA
|33
|8
|Jeff Matiasevich
|KAW
|La Habra Heights, CA
|30
|9
|Phil Lawrence
|KAW
|Cherry Valley, CA
|29
|10
|Keith Bowen
|SUZ
|Pontiac, MI
|28
AMA 125cc National Motocross Championship Series
After two of 13 rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Guy Cooper
|SUZ
|Stillwater, OK
|62/1 win
|2
|Doug Henry
|YAM
|Torrington, CT
|56/1 win
|3
|Mike Kiedrowski
|KAW
|Canyon County, CA
|51
|4
|Brian Swink
|HON
|Fenton, MI
|51
|5
|Tyson Vohland
|KAW
|Sacramento, CA
|50
|6
|Buddy Antunez
|SUZ
|Ontario, CA
|42
|7
|Jeremy McGrath
|HON
|Sun City, CA
|35
|8
|Jeromy Buehl
|HON
|London, OH
|28
|9
|Tallon Vohland
|SUZ
|Citrus Heights, CA
|26
|10
|Michael Craig
|KAW
|El Cajon, CA
|24
FIM 500cc World Motocross Championship Series
After one of 12 rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Kurt Nicoll
|KTM
|Great Britain
|37/1 win
|2
|Mervyn Anstie
|HON
|Great Britain
|27
|3
|Billy Liles
|KAW
|USA
|26
|4
|Georges Jobes
|HON
|Belgium
|26
|5
|Ronny Weustenraed
|KAW
|Belgium
|20
|6
|Kurt Lundqvist
|HON
|Sweden
|18
|7
|Johan Boonen
|KTM
|Belgium
|18
|8
|Paul Malin
|KAW
|Great Britain
|14
|9
|Dirk Geukens
|HON
|Belgium
|14
|10
|Siegried Bauer
|KAW
|Austria
|11
FIM 250cc World Motocross Championship Series
After one of 12 rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Narnicq Bervoets
|KAW
|Belgium
|31/1 win
|2
|Edwin Evertsen
|KAW
|Holland
|27
|3
|Davey Strijbos
|SUZ
|Holland
|26
|4
|Werner DeWit
|KAW
|Belgium
|24
|5
|John Van den Berk
|SUZ
|Holland
|23
|6
|Peter Dirkx
|HON
|Belgium
|20
|7
|Trampas Parker
|HON
|USA
|18
|8
|Teus Visser
|KAW
|Holland
|18
|9
|Alessandro Puzar
|SUZ
|Italy
|15
|10
|Peter Johansson
|YAM
|Sweden
|15
FIM 125cc World Motocross Championship Series
After one of 12 rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Donny Schmit
|SUZ
|USA
|37/1 win
|2
|Bob Moore
|KTM
|USA
|32
|3
|Stefan Everts
|SUZ
|Belgium
|30
|4
|Willie Surratt
|HON
|USA
|26
|5
|Joachim Karlsson
|KAW
|Sweden
|15
|6
|Marcel Van Drunen
|HON
|Holland
|14
|7
|Pedro Tragter
|SUZ
|Holland
|12
|8
|Andrea Bartolini
|SUZ
|Italy
|11
|9
|Yves Demaria
|SUZ
|France
|11
|10
|Massimo Contini
|KAW
|Italy
|11
FIM 500cc World Championship Road Race Series
After three of 15 rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Wayne Rainey
|YAM
|USA
|55/2 wins
|2
|Michael Doohan
|HON
|Australia
|51
|3
|Kevin Schwantz
|SUZ
|USA
|46/1 win
|4
|Wayne Gardner
|HON
|Australia
|33
|5
|Eddie Lawson
|CAG
|USA
|31
|6
|John Kocinski
|YAM
|USA
|28
|7
|Alexandre Barros
|CAG
|Brazil
|24
|8
|Jean-Phillippe Ruggia
|YAM
|France
|22
|9
|Adrian Morillas
|YAM
|Australia
|18
|10
|Joan Garriga
|YAM
|Spain
|17
AMA Wiseco/Yamaha Grand National Cross Country Series
After three of 14 rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Scott Summers
|HON
|Kentucky
|49/1 win
|2
|Tim Shephard
|YAM
|Ohio
|45
|3
|Duane Conner
|KAW
|Pennsylvania
|43
|4
|Doug Blackwell
|KAW
|West Virginia
|40
|5
|Terry Cunningham
|KAW
|Ohio
|39/1 win
|6
|Jeff Russell
|KTM
|Ohio
|38/1 win
|7
|Craig Jones
|KAW
|Pennsylvania
|37
|8
|Frank Keegan
|ATK
|Pennsylvania
|34
|9
|Thomas Norton
|KTM
|Massachusetts
|33
|10
|Tony Hendon
|ATK
|Kentucky
|30
AMA National Enduro Championship Series
After three of nine rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Jeff Russell
|KTM
|Ohio
|76/1 win
|2
|Blair Sharpless
|SUZ
|Canada
|56/1 win
|3
|Allen Gravitt
|KTM
|Georgia
|44
|4
|Kevin Hines
|SUZ
|Massachusetts
|40
|5
|Kurt Hough
|KAW
|Indiana
|32
|6
|Kevin Bennett
|YAM
|New Jersey
|31
|7
|Larry Roeseler
|KAW
|California
|30/1 win
|8
|Alan Randt
|KTM
|Michigan
|27
|9
|Jack Lafferty
|KTM
|New Jersey
|26
|10
|Steve Hatch
|SUZ
|New York
|25
AMA National Hare Scrambles Series
After three of nine rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|State, City
|Points/Wins
|1
|Scott Summers
|HON
|Kentucky
|81/2 wins
|2
|Duane Conner
|KAW
|Pennsylvania
|57
|3
|Tony Hendon
|ATK
|Kentucky
|53
|4
|Jeff Russell
|KTM
|Ohio
|30/1 win
|5
|Aaron Hough
|KAW
|Indiana
|29
|6
|Ethan Goodrich
|KTM
|New York
|27
|7
|Doug Blackwell
|KAW
|West Virginia
|27
|8
|Ron Naylor
|ATK
|California
|25
|9
|Terry Cunningham
|KAW
|Ohio
|25
|10
|Willy Musgrave
|ATK
|California
|22
AMA Grand National Camel Pro Dirt Track Championship
After two of 17 rounds
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points/Wins
|1
|Chris Carr
|H-D
|36/1 win
|2
|Ronnie Jones
|Hon
|36/1 win
|3
|Steve Morehead
|H-D
|22
|4
|Ricky Graham
|HON
|17
|5
|Scott Parker
|H-D
|13
|6
|Will Davis
|H-D
|12
|7
|Jay Springsteen
|H-D
|12
|8
|Ian Segedy
|H-D
|12
|9
|Larry Pegram
|HON
|11
|10
|Kevin Atherton
|H-D
|10
NMA World Mini Grand Prix Class Champions
April 19-21 in Las Vegas, Nevada
|Class/Rider
|Machine
|P/W: Jonathan Shimp
|YAM
|P/W MOD: Daniel Blair
|YAM
|JR CYC STK 6-8: Johnny Marley
|KAW
|JR CYC MOD 6-11: Monte Montague
|KAW
|JR CYC STK 9-11: Danny Smith
|KAW
|80 STK BEG 12-16: Charles Dunaway
|KAW
|80 MOD BEG 12-16: Charles Dunaway
|KAW
|80 STK 9-11: Ricky Carmichael
|KAW
|80 MOD 9-11: Ricky Carmichael
|KAW
|80 STK 12-13: Robbie Reynard
|KAW
|80 MOD 12-13: Robbie Reynard
|KAW
|80 STK 14-16: Jeff Dement
|SUZ
|80 MOD 14-16: Craig Decker
|KAW
|125 STK BEG: Jarel Hartshora
|KAW
|125 MOD BEG: Eric Graves
|KTM
|125 STK NOV: Joey Pratt
|KAW
|125 MOD NOV: Grant Gaspar
|SUZ
|125 STK INT: Ryan Huffman
|HON
|125 MOD INT: Michael Brandes
|KAW
|125 STK PRO: Ezra Lusk
|SUZ
|125 MOD PRO: Phil Lawrence
|KAW
|250 STK NOV: Randy Denby
|KAW
|250 MOD NOV: David Chase
|KAW
|250 STK INT: Ryan Huffman
|HON
|250 MOD INT: Ryan Huffman
|HON
|250 STK PRO: Phil Lawrence
|KAW
|250 MOD PRO: Phil Lawrence
|KAW
|500 NON-PRO: Billy Mercier
|HON
|VET: Greg Perolio
|HON
Current Day Championship Standings
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Through Round 10 (of 17)
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|226
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|223
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|197
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|195
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|170
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|152
|7
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|141
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|129
|9
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|129
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|98
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|88
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|80
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|79
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|65
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|60
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|51
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|48
|9
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|43
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|42
Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|Sydney
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|72
FIM Motocross World Championship
Through Round 2 (of 20)
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|94
|2
|Tim Gajser
|85
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|68
|4
|Clement Desalle
|60
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|58
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|56
|7
|Arminas Jasikonis
|53
|8
|Jorge Prado
|47
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|42
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|39
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|94
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|80
|3
|Jago Geerts
|78
|4
|Jed Beaton
|74
|5
|Ben Watson
|68
|6
|Conrad Mewse
|52
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|8
|Jeremy Sydow
|40
|9
|Rene Hofer
|36
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|32
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|50
|2
|Isak Gifting
|34
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|33
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|32
|5
|Lion Florian
|30
|6
|Liam Everts
|29
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|28
|8
|Karel Kutsar
|28
|9
|Mattia Guadagnini
|27
|10
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|23
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|90
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|85
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|80
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|78
|5
|Lynn Valk
|66
|6
|Line Dam
|54
|7
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|50
|8
|Anne Borchers
|39
|9
|Mathilde Martinez
|39
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|36
GNCC Racing
Through Round 3 (of 13)
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|90
|2
|Josh Strang
|67
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|59
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|45
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|45
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|44
|7
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|43
|8
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|43
|9
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|31
|10
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|30
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|80
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|76
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|72
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|51
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|43
|6
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|39
|7
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|37
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|35
|9
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|32
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|32
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|81
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|69
|3
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|57
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|56
|5
|Cole Mattison
|Inman, SC
|54
|6
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|41
|7
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|40
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|40
|9
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|34
|10
|Dylan Zimpel
|Iron Station, NC
|31
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|90
|2
|Tayla Jones
|71
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|61
|4
|Rachael Archer
|57
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|49
|6
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|46
|7
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|40
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|31
|9
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|31
|10
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|28
WORCS
Through Round 2
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|60
|2nd
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|43
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|39
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|31
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|28
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles