Wake-Up Call

April 27, 2020 6:30am

Today, we look back to see exactly what our Wake-Up Call standings from around the world would look like if this were 1991. Back then there were over-lapping AMA SX/MX championships, three different classes in the FIM World Motocross Championships were running, MotoGP was still just 500cc road racing, and the NMA World Mini Grand Prix in Las Vegas offered a glimpse of tomorrow’s heroes…

Old-school results from a 1991 issue of Cycle News.

1991 points standings

AMA/Camel 250 Supercross Series

After 12 of 18 rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Jean Michel BayleHONFrance277/7 wins
2Mike KiedrowskiKAWCanyon Country, CA198
3Jeff StantonHONSherwood, MI195/3 wins
4Damon BradshawYAMCharlotte, NC191/2 wins
5Jeff WardKAWMission Viejo, CA179
6Jeff MatiasevichKAWLa Habra Heights, CA146
7Guy CooperSUZStillwater, OK146
8Mike FisherKTMSantee, CA128
9Mike LaRoccoSUZLaPorte, IN122
10Denny StephensonSUZOmaha, NE104
Jean Michel Bayle
Jean Michel Bayle Racer X Archives

AMA/Camel 125cc East Region Supercross Series

After eight of 11 rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Brian SwinkHONFenton, MI174/4 wins
2Jeromy BuehlHONLondon, OH157/3 wins
3Tallon VohlandSUZCitrus Heights, CA137/1 win
4Doug HenryYAMTorrington, CT132
5Barry CarstenSUZBayville, NJ108
6Mike BrownHONGray, TN107
7Ryan HughesKAWEscondido, CA99
8Grayson GoodmanSUZPlano, TX
9Cliff PalmerSUZDel City, OK66
10Eric McClearYAMRomeo, MI62

AMA/Camel 125cc West Region Supercross Series

After seven of 10 rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Jeremy McGrathHONSun City, CA142/4 wins*
2Steve LamsonHONOrangevale, CA93
3Jeff EmigYAMKansas City, MO86/1 win
4Mike CraigKAWEl Cajon, CA80
5Jimmy GaddisSUZPhoenix, AZ75
6Tyson VohlandKAWSacramento, CA67
7Phil LawrenceKAWCherry Valley, CA62
8Ray CrumbKAWVacaville, CA51
9Lance SmailSUZKent, WA37
10Chad PedersonYAMFort Dodge, IA37

(In the other two rounds that were combined East/West the winners were East division riders Brian Swink and Tallon Vohland)

AMA 250cc AMA National Motocross Championship Series

After two of seven rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Jean Michel BayleHONFrance69
2John DowdHONChicopee, MA56/1 win
3Jeff StantonHONSherwood, MI47/1 win
4Larry BrooksKAWS. Pasadena, CA44
5Damon BradshawYAMCharlotte, NC38
6Rodney SmithSUZAntioch, CA34
7Jeff WardKAWMission Viejo, CA33
8Jeff MatiasevichKAWLa Habra Heights, CA30
9Phil LawrenceKAWCherry Valley, CA29
10Keith BowenSUZPontiac, MI28

AMA 125cc National Motocross Championship Series

After two of 13 rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Guy CooperSUZStillwater, OK62/1 win
2Doug HenryYAMTorrington, CT56/1 win
3Mike KiedrowskiKAWCanyon County, CA51
4Brian SwinkHONFenton, MI51
5Tyson VohlandKAWSacramento, CA50
6Buddy AntunezSUZOntario, CA42
7Jeremy McGrathHONSun City, CA35
8Jeromy BuehlHONLondon, OH 28
9Tallon VohlandSUZCitrus Heights, CA26
10Michael CraigKAWEl Cajon, CA24

FIM 500cc World Motocross Championship Series

After one of 12 rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Kurt NicollKTMGreat Britain37/1 win
2Mervyn AnstieHONGreat Britain27
3Billy LilesKAWUSA26
4Georges JobesHONBelgium26
5Ronny WeustenraedKAWBelgium20
6Kurt LundqvistHONSweden18
7Johan BoonenKTMBelgium18
8Paul MalinKAWGreat Britain14
9Dirk GeukensHONBelgium14
10Siegried BauerKAWAustria11

FIM 250cc World Motocross Championship Series

After one of 12 rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Narnicq BervoetsKAWBelgium31/1 win
2Edwin EvertsenKAWHolland27
3Davey StrijbosSUZHolland26
4Werner DeWitKAWBelgium24
5John Van den BerkSUZHolland23
6Peter DirkxHONBelgium20
7Trampas ParkerHONUSA18
8Teus VisserKAWHolland18
9Alessandro PuzarSUZItaly15
10Peter JohanssonYAMSweden15

FIM 125cc World Motocross Championship Series

After one of 12 rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Donny SchmitSUZUSA37/1 win
2Bob MooreKTMUSA32
3Stefan EvertsSUZBelgium30
4Willie SurrattHONUSA26
5Joachim KarlssonKAWSweden15
6Marcel Van DrunenHONHolland14
7Pedro TragterSUZHolland12
8Andrea BartoliniSUZItaly11
9Yves DemariaSUZFrance11
10Massimo ContiniKAWItaly11
Donny Schmit
Donny Schmit Racer X Arcives

FIM 500cc World Championship Road Race Series

After three of 15 rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Wayne RaineyYAMUSA55/2 wins
2Michael DoohanHONAustralia51
3Kevin SchwantzSUZUSA46/1 win
4Wayne GardnerHONAustralia33
5Eddie LawsonCAGUSA31
6John KocinskiYAMUSA28
7Alexandre BarrosCAGBrazil24
8Jean-Phillippe RuggiaYAMFrance22
9Adrian MorillasYAMAustralia18
10Joan GarrigaYAMSpain17

AMA Wiseco/Yamaha Grand National Cross Country Series

After three of 14 rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Scott SummersHONKentucky49/1 win
2Tim ShephardYAMOhio45
3Duane ConnerKAWPennsylvania43
4Doug BlackwellKAWWest Virginia40
5Terry CunninghamKAWOhio39/1 win
6Jeff RussellKTMOhio38/1 win
7Craig JonesKAWPennsylvania37
8Frank KeeganATKPennsylvania34
9Thomas NortonKTMMassachusetts33
10Tony HendonATKKentucky30

AMA National Enduro Championship Series

After three of nine rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Jeff RussellKTMOhio76/1 win
2Blair SharplessSUZCanada56/1 win
3Allen GravittKTMGeorgia44
4Kevin HinesSUZMassachusetts40
5Kurt HoughKAWIndiana32
6Kevin BennettYAMNew Jersey31
7Larry RoeselerKAWCalifornia30/1 win
8Alan RandtKTMMichigan27
9Jack LaffertyKTMNew Jersey26
10Steve HatchSUZNew York25
Jeff Russell
Jeff Russell Racer X Archives

AMA National Hare Scrambles Series

After three of nine rounds

PositionRiderMachineState, CityPoints/Wins
1Scott SummersHONKentucky81/2 wins
2Duane ConnerKAWPennsylvania57
3Tony HendonATKKentucky53
4Jeff RussellKTMOhio30/1 win
5Aaron HoughKAWIndiana29
6Ethan GoodrichKTMNew York27
7Doug BlackwellKAWWest Virginia27
8Ron NaylorATKCalifornia25
9Terry CunninghamKAWOhio25
10Willy MusgraveATKCalifornia22

AMA Grand National Camel Pro Dirt Track Championship

After two of 17 rounds

PositionRiderMachinePoints/Wins
1Chris CarrH-D36/1 win
2Ronnie JonesHon36/1 win
3Steve MoreheadH-D22
4Ricky GrahamHON17
5Scott ParkerH-D13
6Will DavisH-D12
7Jay SpringsteenH-D12
8Ian SegedyH-D12
9Larry PegramHON11
10Kevin AthertonH-D10

NMA World Mini Grand Prix Class Champions

April 19-21 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Class/RiderMachine
P/W: Jonathan ShimpYAM
P/W MOD: Daniel BlairYAM
JR CYC STK 6-8: Johnny MarleyKAW
JR CYC MOD 6-11: Monte MontagueKAW
JR CYC STK 9-11: Danny SmithKAW
80 STK BEG 12-16: Charles DunawayKAW
80 MOD BEG 12-16: Charles DunawayKAW
80 STK 9-11: Ricky CarmichaelKAW
80 MOD 9-11: Ricky CarmichaelKAW
80 STK 12-13: Robbie ReynardKAW
80 MOD 12-13: Robbie ReynardKAW
80 STK 14-16: Jeff DementSUZ
80 MOD 14-16: Craig DeckerKAW
125 STK BEG: Jarel HartshoraKAW
125 MOD BEG: Eric GravesKTM
125 STK NOV: Joey PrattKAW
125 MOD NOV: Grant GasparSUZ
125 STK INT: Ryan HuffmanHON
125 MOD INT: Michael BrandesKAW
125 STK PRO: Ezra LuskSUZ
125 MOD PRO: Phil LawrenceKAW
250 STK NOV: Randy DenbyKAW
250 MOD NOV: David ChaseKAW
250 STK INT: Ryan HuffmanHON
250 MOD INT: Ryan HuffmanHON
250 STK PRO: Phil LawrenceKAW
250 MOD PRO: Phil LawrenceKAW
500 NON-PRO: Billy MercierHON
VET: Greg PerolioHON

Current Day Championship Standings

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Through Round 10 (of 17)

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States226
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany223
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States197
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States195
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States170
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States152
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States141
8Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom129
9Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA United States129
10Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States128
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States98
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States88
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States80
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States79
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States65
6Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA United States60
7Enzo Lopes Brazil51
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States48
9Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR United States43
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States42
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States98
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC United States89
7Luke Clout Sydney Australia83
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States82
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States78
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States72
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 2 (of 20)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands94
2Tim Gajser Slovenia85
3Antonio Cairoli Italy68
4Clement Desalle Belgium60
5Gautier Paulin France58
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands56
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania53
8Jorge Prado Spain47
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland42
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium39
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France94
2Maxime Renaux France80
3Jago Geerts Belgium78
4Jed Beaton Australia74
5Ben Watson United Kingdom68
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom52
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark50
8Jeremy Sydow Germany40
9Rene Hofer Austria36
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany32
Full Standings
MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1 Denmark50
2 Sweden34
3 Italy33
4Thibault Benistant France32
5 Germany30
6 Belgium29
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands28
8 Estonia28
9 Italy27
10 Estonia23
Full Standings
MXGP

WMX Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany85
3 Italy80
4 Netherlands78
5 Netherlands66
6 Denmark54
7 Netherlands50
8 Germany39
9 France39
10 Australia36
Full Standings

GNCC Racing

Through Round 3 (of 13)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States90
2Josh Strang Australia67
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States59
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States45
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States45
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States44
7Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States43
8Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States43
9Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States31
10Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States30
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States80
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States76
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States72
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States51
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand43
6 Jefferson, GA United States39
7Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States37
8 Tamaqua, PA United States35
9 Australia32
10 Bennington, VT United States32
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States81
2 Travelers Rest, SC United States69
3 Columbia Heights, MN United States57
4 Lynnville, IN United States56
5 Inman, SC United States54
6 Gillett, PA United States41
7 West Sunbury, PA United States40
8 Parkersburg, WV United States40
9 Newark Valley, NY United States34
10 Iron Station, NC United States31
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States90
2Tayla Jones Australia71
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States61
4Rachael Archer New Zealand57
5 Barons, AB Canada49
6Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States46
7 Mchenry, MD United States40
8 Buskirk, NY United States31
9 Equinunk, PA United States31
10Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States28
Full Standings

WORCS

Through Round 2 

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM60
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna46
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha43
4thJosh StrangKawasaki39
5thLiam DraperKTM31
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki28

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

