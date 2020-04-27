Your whole ten-year pro career, ’97 to ’07, were there nights where you would go to bed saying, “I did enough. I’m good. I’m good to go?” Or was there always that in the back of your mind, “Was this right? Did I do enough?”

That’s a great question. No, and the reason I say that is because a lot how I prepared mentally for the weekends was the work that I did during the week. So I wouldn’t leave the practice track or I wouldn’t leave the gym or I wouldn’t skimp out on cardio, because I knew that was the key to my success and that’s what got my mind ticking. I can tell you what I did think about. It was more like, “Man, could this be the weekend that this guy beats me and he beats me forever, and he’s got my number?” That was what I feared the most.

It’s interesting because we never saw that on the outside. Was that on purpose? Like, you didn’t want the other guys to know? It always looked like you had it all handled.

I raced scared. I was scared to death to get beat. It’s so crazy when I tell this story now. I never said this when I was racing. But I was scared to death to get beat, every single weekend. I hated it. I hated that pressure. I’m like, “Crap, man. I hope this isn’t the weekend.” Just scared to death and the fear of finally getting overtaken, forever. That’s what kept me motivated and kept me working hard. It was a hell of a journey for sure, but that’s what worked for me. I never underestimated my competition. I always thought that I was beatable. Did I think that I had a good chance to win? Of course I did. Did I feel like if I positioned myself in the right spot and I did the work that I had just as good of a shot to win as anyone else? Of course I did. But I never once went to the gate like, “I’m going to kick Chad’s ass,” or “I’m going to kick Bubba’s ass.” Never. I’m like, I feel like I can beat them, but they might beat me. That’s what kept me motivated.

That was your fuel. I love telling this story. In ’05 that race where James landed on you at Unadilla, I was standing on the side of the track. You were coming through the pack and running in second, but you were catching James. If you finished second in that moto, you could always get moto two and the overall. But your mom is, like, dying during this moto! She looks like she’s about to have a panic attack! And I’m thinking, “They’re good! They’ve won a ton of races. They’ve won a ton of titles. They’ve won millions of dollars. What are they so worried about?” But I feel like you guys fed off of that.

One hundred percent. That’s what worked for me. Everybody has their own thing. Some people like to come in there knowing and tell themselves they’re the best and no one’s going to beat me. That didn’t work for me because I felt like if I came in there and I had that mindset, like, “I’m going to win. Ain’t no one beating me,” then the worst thing that could happen when you had that mindset is someone does come out and they call your bluff and they beat you. Then you’ve mentally just wrecked yourself. So, that was kind of my way of looking at things.

Have you thought at all, what if this shutdown had happened when you were racing?

Absolutely. I’ve thought about it a million different ways. How do you balance your time between motocross, supercross, practice, and then looking to the future? We’re not going to have an off-season now at this point, or it’s going to be abbreviated. When do you get the testing in? I think it’s going to put a lot of the teams in a situation. It’s going to be fun to see how the teams react from a testing standpoint, preparing for ’21 already. I think the biggest thing for me would be juggling how do I balance out this supercross portion of it and the motocross portion of it.