Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #162

April 27, 2020 9:45am
Listen: <em>Main Event Moto Podcast</em> Ep. #162

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, but now on our channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair, super agent Lucas Mirtl, and Producer Joe talk about how Lucas started his career.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.

