Earlier this week, the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Ricky Carmichael sat down with the top five riders in the 450SX points standings in a virtual meeting to discuss their thoughts on how the 2020 championship has played out so far, how they’re staying busy during the pause in racing, and what their typical day is like.

A few days later, Feld Entertainment released a video of NBC sideline reporter Daniel Blair meeting (again virtually) with the top three riders in the 250SX West Region title hunt through six rounds: Dylan Ferrandis (135 points), Justin Cooper (128), and Austin Forkner (122). Like the 450SX competitors Carmichael talked to, the small-bore trio all echoed the idea of while the health of everyone is the first priority, they are hoping to get back to racing as soon as possible.

“It’s for sure crazy times right now,” Cooper said. “I’m sure we’re all itching to get back racing but it’s hard, we have to focus on the health of people first and it’s definitely a strange time when we’re all itching to get back to where we belong.”