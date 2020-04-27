10 Things to Watch: 2020 Racer X Rider Draft, Round 2

Since the 2020 (virtual) NFL draft kicked off on Thursday night, to massive ratings because the world is starved for sports, we here at Racer X thought it would be a fun exercise to put on our team manager hats and have a draft for the best possible team for success in the sport. The goal is to pick a team of riders that will find success over the next five years in both the 250 and 450 classes of supercross and motocross in the U.S. Those are the rules and every rider in the world is eligible. It’s that simple.

This task isn’t easy. You want to grab some riders that are young because you’re thinking five years out, but you also want guys that can win right now, and you want riders to have success in both classes.

I declared myself commissioner of the league and literally set draft order at random. We’re ready to go! We will run five rounds of this draft and we’ll post each one separately, and then of course wrap up the whole thing with the complete teams at the end. Let us know in the comments below who’s got the best team!

[P.S. THIS IS HYPOTHETICAL AND MEANT TO BE FUN. So just chill out everyone, okay?]

If you missed our picks in the first round, make sure to check them out before reading this post.

Round 2

Pick one (Seventh overall): Chase Stallo

With the seventh selection in the 2020 Draft, Chase Stallo selects… Justin Cooper!

Justification: He's fast. And will probably win some 250 titles. So, with Roczen winning 450 titles, and Cooper winning 250 titles, MY team will be the best.