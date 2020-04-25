Unfortunately for Josh Osby, his run in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship was over before it even started. The Indiana native suffered a torn ACL during the Australian Supercross Championship in fall 2019 and was working towards on rehabbing for the 250SX West Region kickoff in Anaheim, California.

However, at the end of December, Osby suffered a crash during practice and had to undergo immediate surgery to correct an issue. While the surgery was not specified, the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports announced the crash and that Osby’s spot with the team for the entire 250SX West Region supercross championship would be filled be Killian Auberson. Osby posted on Instagram only a few days later that he would be getting surgery, saying, “I can’t wait for my knee to be fixed and to get this recovery process started!”

Fast forward a few months of rehab later and on April 11, Osby posted to Instagram that he was back riding: